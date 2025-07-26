Liverpool have a new vice-captain but Arne Slot is not ready to disclose the name of Virgil van Dijk‘s leadership partner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s summer exit opened up a vacancy at the club, with the role of vice-captain needing to be filled – and there is no shortage of options.

Mohamed Salah is viewed as the leading candidate, but Alisson and Andy Robertson, also members of the leadership group, are strong contenders to take on the role as Van Dijk’s right-hand man.

With no official confirmation as of yet, Slot informed reporters after Saturday’s match against AC Milan that a decision has been made but that he is not ready to say who.

“I think there’s enough leadership in the group at the moment,” he started. “I can [say] it is already decided, but I’m not telling it here yet who will be the new vice-captain.

“But it’s clear we have more than a few that can take that role.”

The role as vice-captain of Liverpool Football Club should be one a player respects and takes the duties of seriously, which many will feel was not the case last season.

Amid significant overhaul of the squad and a desire to push on across all competitions, Liverpool’s leadership group will be key – especially for a team still navigating their journey of grief in different ways.

Liverpool have a team full of leaders, with Salah, Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate having either worn the captain’s armband for their country either briefly or permanently.

As for when the official announcement arrives is anyone’s guess, but one would certainly expect it to be before the season officially gets underway next month.

