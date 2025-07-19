Liverpool will name their travelling squad for the pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Japan shortly and Arne Slot has made the decision to cut some youngsters.

The Reds are set to fly to the Far East on Sunday ahead of two friendlies against AC Milan in Hong Kong and J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

It brings the commercial leg of their pre-season preparations, with Liverpool set to take part in a number of media and fan events along with club ambassadors and former players.

Liverpool will name the travelling squad before they board their flight to Hong Kong and it is due to be a strong selection.

This Is Anfield understands 18-year-old attacking midfielder Kieran Morrison is among those to have been informed he will not be included.

Morrison was an unused substitute for the 3-1 friendly win over Preston a week ago along with midfielder Tommy Pilling, who is also expected to have been cut.

There are also question marks over the involvement of centre-back Amara Nallo after being absent from senior training in the buildup.

Nallo, 18, is highly rated by first-team staff and played 45 minutes in the victory at Preston, but Slot will have both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate back available against Milan and Yokohama.

The more high-profile academy players such as Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and Luca Stephenson are all in line to travel.

Ben Doak should make the trip unless there are any developments in interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen if left-back Owen Beck will fly having joined training earlier in the week, while James McConnell is yet to take part as he works his way back from an injury picked up at the tail end of last season.

Jayden Danns is set to be given a chance prove himself in Hong Kong and Japan, though, and This Is Anfield understands the striker is now fully fit after a long-term back problem.

Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton are due to report back ahead of the tour, having been given further time off after their U21 Euros triumph with England.

Slot can call upon a very strong group in the Far East given there were no major senior international tournaments this summer, including new signings Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

It is unclear if Alexis Mac Allister will be involved, however, while Liverpool were reportedly pushing to sign striker Hugo Ekitike in time but that is yet to progress.