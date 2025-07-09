Bayern Munich may not be willing to offer enough to prise Luis Diaz from Liverpool, but sources in Colombia have made claims over a transfer request.

Diaz is set to make it clear to Liverpool that he intends to leave this summer unless he is handed a new, improved contract.

That is according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra – considered a reliable source when it comes to the No. 7 – speaking on podcast Sin Boleta.

“Lucho Diaz is going to tell Liverpool’s management: either renew my contract or let me leave, because I have an offer from Bayern and another from Barcelona,” Sierra claimed.

“He wants to stay if they renew his contract – he wants to improve his terms. But if they don’t renew him, then he wants to be allowed to go.”

The suggestion is that Diaz will have communicated his desire after reporting back for pre-season training on Tuesday, with Liverpool having already rebuffed approaches from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Liverpool’s stance has been that the winger is not for sale, but also that they are not planning to offer him a new deal beyond his current terms, which expire after his 30th birthday in 2027.

Those reading between the lines have deduced that this may be an invitation for big-money bids, with the club clearly not willing to sell Diaz on the cheap but perhaps open to maximising his value with two years left on his contract.

According to German publication BILD, Bayern are willing to pay up to €60 million (£51.7m) plus bonuses, which is described as their “pain threshold” in bidding.

It is mooted that the overall package could be worth up to €80 million (£68.9m), with Spanish outlet Cadena SER claiming Diaz has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Liverpool that he can leave for a fee in that region.

Barcelona, for their part, are “going to try to lower the price” despite manager Hansi Flick, president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco all considering the 28-year-old their “No. 1 target.”

For a player of Diaz’s quality, experience and importance to the side, even €80 million seems a questionable offer for Liverpool to accept.

Much will depend on their plans to further reshape the forward line, with Darwin Nunez also attracting concrete interest from Napoli ahead of their deal to sell Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray.

It could also hinge on Diaz’s resolve to push for a transfer, having already admitted this week that he is in “negotiations” with interested clubs over a possible move.