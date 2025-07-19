Ben Doak has impressed in the early weeks of Liverpool’s pre-season but he is still expected to leave this summer, with a new Premier League club interested.

Doak produced an excellent performance in the second half of the 3-1 friendly win at Preston last weekend and has caught the eye in sessions at the AXA Training Centre.

But despite more changes to come in Arne Slot‘s attacking ranks, the Scot is likely to depart the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle writes that Liverpool are “likely to be tempted by offers of around £25 million,” with Doak “being assessed by several clubs.”

One of those is Nottingham Forest, with Doyle corroborating an exclusive from the Express‘ Charlie Gordon earlier in the week.

Forest are claimed to have registered their interest in the 19-year-old as a possible replacement for Anthony Elanga, with “cash to burn” after his £55 million move to Newcastle.

Doak is said to be “open to leaving” with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Brentford, PSV Eindhoven and clubs in Spain also interested.

Everton have been credited as surprise suitors, though no player has moved between the two Merseyside rivals since Abel Xavier in 2002.

Clearly there is no vacancy on the right wing within Slot’s Liverpool squad, with Mohamed Salah immovable after another incredible season that saw the Egyptian score 34 goals and assist 23 in 52 appearances.

With Salah having signed a new two-year contract and new signing Jeremie Frimpong also capable of playing on the right side of attack, it is hard to envisage Doak being given the game time he needs to develop.

It could be argued that £25 million is low for a player of his proven quality and elite potential, and Liverpool could still look to spark a bidding war between interested clubs.

They will of course be attentive to Doak’s preferences, however, with a duty of care towards the Scotland international as he looks to embark on a career as a first-team regular.

On paper, Forest would be an excellent choice for the teenager, though the same could be said for Bournemouth, Crystal Palace or Brentford.

Given the amount of interest, Liverpool should find themselves in a strong position when it comes to negotiations, but there is no indication a move is imminent as Doak prepares to travel for the Asia tour.