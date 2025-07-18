Liverpool have been preparing for their pre-season tour with an unusual set of exercises, notably a shadow boxing session with pool noodles.

The Reds’ pre-season preparations are beginning to ramp up as they prepare to fly to Hong Kong for the start of their Asia pre-season tour on Monday.

Having got through the mental challenge of playing Preston, the first friendly since Diogo Jota passed away, Liverpool’s squad are now almost fully back together ahead of their Asia tour.

Having only finished their European Under-21 Championship-winning campaign on June 28, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott are the only players not yet back in training.

They will be joining back up with the squad this weekend, though, as the players pack their bags for friendlies in Hong Kong and Japan, where they will face AC Milan on July 26, then Yokohama FM on July 30.

In videos shared by Liverpool, the team could be seen working with the head of physical performance, Dr Conall Murtagh, and the lead physical performance coach, Ruben Peeters, in the AXA Training Centre’s indoor environment.

One by one, the players lined up to face a coach who was holding a swimming pool float in either hand. The players would then jab at the noodles before being required to duck and avoid the coach’s advances.

The squad were also made to practice how they shield the ball, Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo getting particularly competitive as they duelled in a small space.

Despite the difficult circumstances for the players, the images shared at least indicate they are smiling when training and working hard to be ready for a season in which Liverpool could retain their first league title since 1984.

Following the team’s return from Japan, the Reds have a double-header at Anfield, against Athletic Bilbao on August 4.

Finally, five days before their Premier League opener against Bournemouth, Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Wembley in the Community Shield.

Expected pre-season tour squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Stephenson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton, Elliott, Mac Allister

Forwards: Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Doak, Danns, Ngumoha