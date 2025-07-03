➔ SUPPORT US
Diogo Jota 1996-2025
DIOGO JOTA

1996-2025

“Cherished by everyone” – Premier League clubs among many to pay respect to Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota‘s former clubs and those across the Premier League have paid their respects after his tragic passing.

The 28-year-old died on Thursday morning after a car crash in the Spanish province of Zamora, alongside his brother, Andre Silva.

His former clubs Wolves, Porto and Atletico Madrid have all paid their respects, as well as the rest of the Premier League and countless more across social media.

The outpouring of messages is not only a credit to the player he was but the incredibly humble man, who had an impact on so many lives around the world.

“Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him,” wrote Wolves. “The memories he created will never be forgotten.”

Porto expressed their “shock and deep sorrow,” with Atletico sending their “deepest condolences” to Jota’s family and their loved ones.

The footballing world paid their respects, with clubs across Europe and beyond sending their condolences – and there are a lot more than what you just see here.

UEFA have announced all of the Euro 2025 matches across Thursday and Friday will be preceded by a minute’s silence for Jota and his brother.

DIOGO JOTA, 1996-2025

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Born: December 9, 1996
Birthplace: Porto, Portugal
Clubs: Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto (loan), Wolves, Liverpool

Liverpool appearances: 182
Liverpool debut: vs. Lincoln, Sept. 24, 2020
Honours: League Cup 2022, FA Cup 2022, Premier League 2025

