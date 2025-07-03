Diogo Jota‘s former clubs and those across the Premier League have paid their respects after his tragic passing.

The 28-year-old died on Thursday morning after a car crash in the Spanish province of Zamora, alongside his brother, Andre Silva.

His former clubs Wolves, Porto and Atletico Madrid have all paid their respects, as well as the rest of the Premier League and countless more across social media.

The outpouring of messages is not only a credit to the player he was but the incredibly humble man, who had an impact on so many lives around the world.

“Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him,” wrote Wolves. “The memories he created will never be forgotten.”

Porto expressed their “shock and deep sorrow,” with Atletico sending their “deepest condolences” to Jota’s family and their loved ones.

We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother,… pic.twitter.com/MqMlp7o44M — Wolves (@Wolves) July 3, 2025

O Futebol Clube do Porto está de luto. É com choque e profundo pesar que enviamos as sentidas condolências à família e amigos do Diogo Jota e irmão André Silva, que também foi nosso atleta nos escalões de formação. Descansem em paz.#FCPorto pic.twitter.com/BXlR8v7y7Z — FC Porto (@FCPorto) July 3, 2025

El Atlético de Madrid está conmocionado por la trágica noticia del fallecimiento de Diogo Jota, ex jugador del club, y su hermano André.

Enviamos nuestro más sincero pésame a su familia y seres queridos.

Descansen en paz. pic.twitter.com/MQaelutaFh — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2025

Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with Liverpool FC following today’s heartbreaking news. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo. pic.twitter.com/gDZChUlRw0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2025

The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with Diogo’s family, friends and all associated with Liverpool Football Club. Rest in peace, Diogo. https://t.co/Y1Hz3dLDae — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Chelsea FC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends and all at Liverpool FC at this incredibly difficult time. ? pic.twitter.com/MSKcRHLmMk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/JD5bT96fQj — Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Aston Villa Football Club would like to express their deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo Jota and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this tragic time. https://t.co/N5PvLcuEXG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 3, 2025

Our thoughts are with Diogo's family, friends, teammates, and everyone at Liverpool FC during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace ?? — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 3, 2025

The thoughts of everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion are with the friends and family of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva following the heartbreaking news of their passing. pic.twitter.com/zzW91iB8kW — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all at Liverpool Football Club at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JavslTjK7l — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 3, 2025

We are deeply saddened to learn the heartbreaking news of Diogo Jota's passing. Our heartfelt condolences are with Diogo’s young family, friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo. ?? https://t.co/KCWk1kYlRH pic.twitter.com/LdrJlqivFe — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 3, 2025

? The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Diogo Jota’s family, friends and all associated with @LFC at this devastating time pic.twitter.com/Ye26gx52oT — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 3, 2025

Such sad news. Everyone at AFC Bournemouth sends their heartfelt condolences to Diogo's family, friends and all of your staff. — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Crystal Palace sends its deepest sympathies to Diogo’s family, friends and everyone at Liverpool during this very sad time ???#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 3, 2025

We're devastated by the shocking news that Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, have passed away. Everyone at Fulham is thinking of the many people affected by these tragic losses, including all at Liverpool. https://t.co/hIdyPRZ5Yk pic.twitter.com/emOvJ9uTvW — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 3, 2025

The thoughts of everybody at Burnley Football Club are with the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre, following the heartbreaking news of their passing ? pic.twitter.com/Gi3cQinXvC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 3, 2025

Everyone at West Ham United is greatly saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva.??We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those connected to Liverpool Football Club at this unimaginably difficult time. https://t.co/ACUBn8md18 — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to their families, loved ones, and all at Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zpBH4RFFaJ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 3, 2025

The footballing world paid their respects, with clubs across Europe and beyond sending their condolences – and there are a lot more than what you just see here.

FC Barcelona would like to express their sincerest condolences regarding the loss of Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André. May they rest in peace. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 3, 2025

? All our thoughts are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with @LFC following today’s heartbreaking news. Rest in peace, Jota. https://t.co/5T3xrw6slf pic.twitter.com/4ccuIRB5n0 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Ipswich Town is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, colleagues at @LFC & Portugal, and all who loved them. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/QVpIZrVNGP — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) July 3, 2025

Everyone at Villarreal CF would like to offer their condolences to the whole Liverpool FC family, as well as that of Diogo Jota, after this terrible and tragic news. All of our thoughts are with you. Rest in peace. — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) July 3, 2025

La Juventus esprime il più profondo cordoglio per la scomparsa improvvisa di Diogo Jota, manifestando la propria vicinanza alla sua famiglia, ai suoi affetti e al Liverpool. — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 3, 2025

RB Leipzig are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and André Filipe Teixeira da Silva. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, Liverpool FC, FC Penafiel, the Portuguese national team, and all their fans around the world during this difficult… https://t.co/wcMUkO8FQY — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 3, 2025

We are truly heartbroken to hear the news… Our deepest condolences go out to family, friends, teammates, and everyone at Liverpool FC. Diogo and André, rest in peace. ?? https://t.co/OtfecOw6FV — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 3, 2025

UEFA have announced all of the Euro 2025 matches across Thursday and Friday will be preceded by a minute’s silence for Jota and his brother.