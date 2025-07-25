Darwin Nunez is in talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, according to local sources, following a personal request from their head coach Simone Inzaghi.

Nunez had been a priority target for Serie A side Napoli before a proposed deal fell through due to a gulf in valuations from Liverpool and the Italian champions.

Napoli instead signed Italy international Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese, leaving Nunez’s most likely destination as Saudi Arabia.

Though Liverpool rejected approaches from the Middle East in January that will not be the case this summer, with the intention to sell after bringing in Hugo Ekitike and with ambitious plans to sign Alexander Isak next.

According to Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh, new Al-Hilal head coach Inzaghi has asked club officials to sign Nunez – and talks are now underway.

Isak is also considered a target for Al-Hilal but with the Swede expected to stay in Europe – and seemingly with a record-breaking move to Liverpool – Nunez is their next focus.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that “internal talks [are] taking place over whether to approach Liverpool,” with their price tag already known.

Liverpool are seeking at least €70 million (£61m) and perhaps as high as €80 million (£70m) for their No. 9, informed by a bid from Saudi side Al-Nassr in January.

Nunez has, of course, travelled with Arne Slot‘s squad for the pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Japan and could start against AC Milan on Saturday.

But progress could be expected either before their flight to Japan or more realistically upon Liverpool’s return to the UK at the end of the month.

A flurry of goals in the opening two friendlies of the summer – one against Preston and a hat-trick against Stoke – may again fuel hopes that Nunez could still cement himself as an elite striker for the club.

But that would appear a forlorn endeavour, with the Uruguayan having struggled for consistency in three seasons now since his arrival from Benfica.

Liverpool have already sanctioned the £79 million signing of Ekitike – a striker of proven quality and vast potential – while they could also pay upwards of £120 million for Isak after he told Newcastle of his desire to leave.

That would leave little room for Nunez who, having been signed for a then club-record £85 million in 2022, could not be considered a third-choice option.

While Saudi Arabia may be viewed as a room of forgotten toys from those in Europe, according to Liverpool journalist David Lynch there is a “willingness to go there” on Nunez’s part.