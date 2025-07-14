Darwin Nunez continues to eye a move from Liverpool to Napoli this summer, but a deal is proving difficult to get over the line.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano provided the latest on Nunez’s future, admitting Napoli remain his club of choice, but the Serie A champions are stalling.

“Darwin Nunez continues to wait for Napoli, but he can’t wait forever, despite other significant offers,” Romano said.

“Everyone is waiting for Napoli to make a decision regarding the striker and figure out which path they will take.

“Darwin Nunez has important opportunities in Saudi Arabia, so it’s clear he can’t wait forever for Napoli.”

It would be a big surprise if Nunez was still a Liverpool player come September, but his exit doesn’t seem any closer to being sealed.

• There is still uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate‘s Liverpool future and the Spanish press are pushing for him to seal a move to Real Madrid. Go away!

• Harvey Elliott is attracting more interest ahead of a possible exit, with West Ham “optimistic” they can sign him. A move away feels right!

• Kostas Tsimikas has hinted that he intends to stay at Liverpool this summer, despite Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez both being at the club. Would you keep him?

• Nottingham Forest have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak, with the Reds wanting at least £25 million for him (Express)

More from This Is Anfield Joanna Durkan has looked back at Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Preston yesterday, including Jeremie Frimpong‘s first outing for the Reds: “Jeremie Frimpong‘s first 45 minutes in a Liverpool shirt left the impression of pace, and lots of it. “He can cover the ground at incredible speed and that injection on the right flank will be incredibly valuable, going both ways! He also has a decent vertical leap despite his small stature. “What was also noticeable, though, was his clear preference to always use his right foot even if the situation was better suited to taking the ball on his left. “It is not an uncommon sight but two-footed players are always a bonus.” READ: Shirt name change and 5 more things noticed from Liverpool’s pre-season opener

• Viktor Gyokeres‘ move to Arsenal from Sporting CP is said to have been agreed, as Liverpool continue their search for a new No. 9 this summer (TIA)

• Speaking of the Gunners, Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is said to have agreed personal terms with them. What excuses will they have next season? (BBC Sport)

• Morgan Gibbs-White was present at Forest pre-season training on Tuesday, amid doubts over a potential move to Tottenham (Sky Sports)

• Wolves have announced their plans to further honour the lives of former player Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva, including a potential permanent memorial.

• Meanwhile, Man United trio Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Ruben Amorim have laid a tribute to the pair on behalf of all at the club. That’s a lovely gesture.