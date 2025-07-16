➔ SUPPORT US

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 13, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Darwin Nunez to Napoli ‘OFF’ but Saudi clubs “make initial approach”

After waiting to conclude a transfer to Napoli, Darwin Nunez‘s proposed move to Serie A is considered off – with his most prominent interest now in Saudi Arabia.

Nunez had given the go ahead for Napoli to hold talks with Liverpool over a transfer this summer, with the Italian champions tabling a bid.

That offer was worth around £52 million, which did not meet his asking price, and a month after contact was first made the deal has now collapsed.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli “have informed Liverpool that [the] deal can be considered off” with the “fee considered too high.”

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 13, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool were pushing for a fee closer to £70 million, according to the Mail‘s Dominic King, with Napoli instead turning to Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

Nunez could still attract offers in that region, however, with Romano claiming on X that clubs from the Saudi Pro League have now made the “initial approach” over a possible transfer.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported on Tuesday that Al-Hilal were “keeping tabs” and “it is expected that a move for him will progress again soon.”

Al-Hilal were among the clubs to attempt to sign Nunez in January, with it claimed that the Saudi runners-up had offered the Uruguayan wages of £558,000 a week.

They went on to see Neymar leave the club in January and summer bids for Victor Osimhen have failed as he is expected to leave Napoli for Galatasaray.

A move to Riyadh could certainly be possible for Nunez, then, and though the striker was reported to prefer a switch to either Spain or Italy, journalist David Lynch explained in May that he was “happy to go to Saudi.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 1, 2024: Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring an equalising first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC on New Year's Day at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Liverpool now making contact with Newcastle over a potential deal for Alexander Isak it is clear that Nunez has no long-term future under Arne Slot.

That the club are prepared to spend around £130 million for the Swedish striker comes on the understanding that their current No. 9 will leave and generate sizeable funds in the process.

Per the Liverpool Echo‘s Dave Powell, any agreement worth over £21.2 million for Nunez would be considered profit on the club’s books.

