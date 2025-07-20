The Saudi Pro League remains a “serious option” for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this summer, according to journalist David Lynch.

The Uruguayan was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January, including Al-Hilal, but he ended up staying at Anfield.

Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool, though, and speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch said Saudi interest has returned after Napoli ended their pursuit of him, having seen a £52 million bid rejected, not meeting his £70 million asking price.

“Saudi will come back onto the table – that looks to be a serious option for him – and there was a willingness on the player’s side to make that move in January,” Lynch said.

“He wasn’t actually happy that Liverpool denied him the move then, so there’s a possibility now that that gets reignited, and if he’s shown a willingness in January and this Napoli move has fallen through and there’s no chance of that being resurrected, then there’s going to be a willingness there this time as well.

“Liverpool know what went on in January, that the Saudi interest was there, that they were willing to pay a much higher fee and that the player had a willingness to go there as well.”

With Hugo Ekitike set to join Liverpool and rumours suggesting that Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak is still a target, a summer exit for Nunez makes sense.

Arne Slot has made it clear that he doesn’t consider him an important part of his plans, handing him only eight Premier League starts last season.

The 26-year-old’s three-year spell at Liverpool has ultimately been a disappointment, despite being a popular figure and enjoying some match-winning moments.

Nunez hasn’t developed enough as a finisher and an all-round footballer under both Slot and Jurgen Klopp, so this summer feels like a natural time to part ways.

At 26, he still has plenty to offer elsewhere, but Liverpool are in ruthless mode and they need at least one significant upgrade on him.

A move to Saudi Arabia could be fruitful for the Reds, in terms of the money they receive for Nunez, as they look to recoup as much of the £85 million spent on him as possible.