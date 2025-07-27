Darwin Nunez could be targeted as a replacement for Roberto Firmino this summer with another Saudi Pro League side considering a bid for the No. 9.

Liverpool played out the first friendly of their Asia tour without both Nunez and Luis Diaz, but Arne Slot claimed different reasons for their absence.

While Diaz was confirmed to miss out due to ongoing talks with Bayern Munich, the head coach insisted Nunez was simply not risked due to a fitness issue.

However there is an understanding that Nunez will be available for transfer following Liverpool’s £79 million deal for Hugo Ekitike and the expected pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Napoli have already pulled out of the running but the Uruguayan has suitors in Saudi Arabia – with Al-Ahli now joining Al-Hilal in their interest.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that Al-Ahli are “the latest team to consider bidding” for a player who attracted offers from both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in January.

Liverpool rebuffed those advances, unwilling to sell Nunez mid-season, but the valuation set at the time stands with the club now permitting his exit.

Al-Hilal’s interest in Nunez comes with Isak preferring a move to Anfield, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, despite the Guardian‘s David Hytner reporting that they have offered the Swede a tax-free wage of £600,000 a week plus bonuses.

The same club were prepared to pay Nunez £558,000 per week when they approached the striker six months ago, according to the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath at the time.

Now sources in Saudi Arabia claim talks have already begun with Al-Hilal upon the instruction of new head coach Simone Inzaghi.

Both Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are owned by the Saudi state’s Public Investment Fund and undoubtedly have the resources to meet Liverpool’s valuation of Nunez – as much as £70 million.

Nunez could replace Firmino

There are clear vacancies in both squads, too, with Al-Ahli seeing Firmino depart the club for Qatari outfit Al Sadd earlier this week.

Ivan Toney remains a key part of their squad but attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga – once linked with Liverpool – also left after two years to join Porto this summer.

As with any deal involving clubs in the Saudi Pro League, much will depend on Nunez’s own ambition weighed against the financial incentives of moving to the Middle East.

But it has been indicated that the 26-year-old would be willing to make the switch, as was the case in January, meaning this is a story which could develop in the coming days and weeks.