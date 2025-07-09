Liverpool fans have been invited to add their own messages to a mural for Diogo Jota currently being produced on Sybil Road facing Anfield’s Main Stand.

Mural artists MurWalls are among those currently working on tributes to the late Liverpool striker, with their artwork getting underway on Tuesday.

The design has begun with a large black background and ‘FOREVER 20’ in bold white lettering – echoing the words of captain Virgil van Dijk following Jota’s death.

“A champion forever, number 20 forever,” Van Dijk wrote soon after the news of Jota and brother Andre Silva passing away in a car crash in Spain.

Before further work is conducted to paint Jota’s image on the wall, fans have been invited to add their own messages.

A wall of condolences by Anfield for our number 20 ?? Proud of us all ? @MurWalls pic.twitter.com/OMrp6CkQgA — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 8, 2025

The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe and YouTuber Courtney Neary have helped in handing out pens for supporters to include their tributes to the Portuguese and messages of support for his family.

MurWalls’ mural is set to be added to by further works from artists John Culshaw and Paul Curtis, the latter of whom launched a Crowdfunder which has so far raised 11 times the target amount of £2,000.

Curtis has announced that further proceeds from the Crowdfunder will be donated to charities supported by Jota himself.

Murals in tribute to Jota will add to a rich culture of artwork on walls around Anfield, including those featuring Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard, Jurgen Klopp and Bill Shankly.

The likes of title-winning captains Jordan Henderson and Alan Hansen and club legends Ian Callaghan, Phil Neal, Ian St John, Roger Hunt, Ray Clemence, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Howard Gayle, Alan Kennedy and Jamie Carragher have also been honoured.

It serves as a must-see attraction for those visiting Anfield both on matchdays and for supporters simply visiting the area.

Jota’s murals will serve as a more permanent memorial for the 28-year-old, who scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool following his move from Wolves in 2020.

A £45 million signing, he soon became a popular figure among supporters and played a key role in winning four trophies – including most recently the Premier League title.

Liverpool delayed their return to pre-season as players and staff attended a funeral for Jota and his brother in Portugal on Saturday.

There had been doubts over whether their first friendly of the summer would go ahead but the trip to Preston on Sunday is now set to take place as planned.

The 3pm kickoff at Deepdale is due to be broadcast live on ITV1 in the UK.