Diogo Jota‘s love for Liverpool grew from the moment he signed from Wolves in 2020, and speaking earlier this year he explained how it “means everything.”

Andy Robertson put it perfectly when he reflected on his friendship with Jota, writing: “He was the most British foreign player I’ve ever met.”

Looking at the Portugal international and you could be forgiven for assuming he was a Scouser.

That extends to his personality, too, having embraced the culture long before his move from Wolves and grown to love horse racing, snooker and darts – along with his passion for the FIFA franchise.

Put simply, Jota bought into Liverpool from day one, and joining Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister for an episode of Reds Roundtable in February, he summed up what the club means to him.

“For me it means everything, to be honest,” he said.

“It changed my life completely. My three kids were born here, I have a house here.

“I will always remember in the future, even if I don’t live here, this city, this club, the way everybody supported me from the very first day in the club, the fans.

“I truly believe it’s hard to be in such a good position like I am as a player at the moment.

“I’m really grateful for that, to all of the people in the club and to all of the fans, for making this happen.”

Those words are poignant in the wake of Jota’s tragic death along with his brother Andre Silva in northern Spain on Thursday morning.

In an interview with the club’s official website following the end of a season that saw him lift the Premier League trophy, the 28-year-old reflected on a dream come true.

“To arrive at this particular season with the title that I’ve been chasing for a lot of years and in the best league in the world – for me where I dreamed to play as a kid – it’s a moment I will cherish forever,” Jota said.

“It is a remarkable achievement for a small guy that came from Gondomar, where I had this dream. To arrive at this moment was outstanding.

“It’s massive. It’s something I could not even dream when I was a kid.

“I wanted to play in the Premier League but I didn’t even imagine to win it, I just wanted to be there playing. I knew it was the best league in the world.”