Diogo Jota was known for his support for the community in Liverpool beyond his regular duties as a player – which showed with a surprise after his title win.

Jota’s sad death has prompted fans to share stories of their exchanges with the late striker, including his support for the wider community.

The 28-year-old was an individual who embraced the club and the city while tributes from teammates such as Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher show his passion for the culture of the country he called home.

He was, by all accounts, a special person, and following Liverpool’s title triumph in the campaign just gone he made sure to deliver his thanks to the club’s young supporters.

As part of a BOSS KIDS event to mark the club’s 20th title win, Jota recorded a video message having seen his song voted the fans’ favourite.

?? – @DiogoJota18 had a special message for everyone at BOSS Kids before @JamieWebster94 played his song! ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/CgR0J9wsC1 — BOSS Night (@aBOSSNight) June 30, 2025

“Hello everyone at BOSS KIDS!” his message, introduced by singer Jamie Webster at the family event at the Exhibition Centre, began.

“I heard my song was the most voted for the best song of all of the players. I personally agree with that!

“So perhaps Jamie can sing it for you guys and you can sing it extra loud. We are champions!”

That Jota took time out of his day to record a personal message for those young supporters is a marker of the man he was.

In Robertson’s words, the Portuguese striker was “just normal and real,” and it will have been no bother for Jota to take part in BOSS’ event.

Jota himself was a father-of-three, to sons Dinis and Duarte as well as a daughter born last year, and in a conversation with Liverpool’s performance psychologist Lee Richardson released in October he spoke of his commitment to his family.

“When I go home I still have a family, I have two kids – three almost – and the dogs and the stress doesn’t stop,” he said.

“You want to be the best father you can be, try to lead by example, give good feedback.

“Even though sometimes you want to get a bit more rest in the afternoon, they are all happy because you are finally at home and they want to play.

“I had this the day after the game, I wanted to get a bit of rest, [my son] wanted to play some football – and you need to be on it.”