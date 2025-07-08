Diogo Jota to be honoured with 2 murals outside Anfield

Diogo Jota‘s sad passing is set to be honoured by two murals on streets around Anfield, with artists confirming their plans to begin work on their tributes.

Liverpool will begin pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, but the memory of their late teammate will be a cloud over their preparations for a title defence.

Losing Jota in tragic circumstances along with brother Andre Silva last week has left Arne Slot, his players and staff grieving, along with many within the club’s support.

After fans covered 97 Avenue outside Anfield’s Main Stand with tributes to the Portuguese striker, there are plans in place for more permanent recognition of Jota’s life and achievements.

Artists John Culshaw and MurWalls are both set to begin work on murals of Jota on walls around the Anfield area later this month.

Culshaw, whose work includes murals of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino, confirmed on X that he will begin his tribute to the No. 20 next week.

YouTuber Courtney Neary also revealed on X that MurWalls are in the process of identifying the right location for their artwork of Jota.

MurWalls most recently unveiled their mural of Virgil van Dijk on Coningsby Road, with the captain attending its unveiling days before Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy.

Murals for Jota will be a fitting tribute for a player who became so important to the club’s success under both Slot and Jurgen Klopp, and whose passing came as such a shock.

On Monday, the club aired an hour-long broadcast in honour of the 28-year-old on LFCTV, while there remains an expectation that his No. 20 shirt will be retired.

No developments have been reported on that front as of yet, but Liverpool have maintained a respectful silence as Jota’s family, including new wife Rute, mourn the loss of the striker and his brother.

A call is yet to be made over whether Sunday’s opening friendly of pre-season away to Preston will go ahead, with players and staff to be consulted before any decision is communicated.

But that 3pm kickoff at Deepdale will include tributes to Jota if it does take place, with it set to be an emotional occasion for all involved.

* You can follow the work of John Culshaw (@john_culshaw86) and MurWalls (@murwalls) on Instagram.