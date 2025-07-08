Liverpool’s players have reported back for pre-season training at the club’s AXA Training Centre following Diogo Jota‘s funeral on Saturday.

Jota was killed in a car crash in Spain last Thursday alongside his brother Andre Silva and their funeral in their home town of Gondomar, near Porto, was attended by many of the Portugal forward’s Liverpool team-mates and staff.

Some of Arne Slot‘s squad had been scheduled to return for pre-season training on Friday, but the club delayed their return following the accident.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo were among the players pictured arriving at the training ground.

Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly is scheduled for Sunday against Preston at Deepdale, but the Premier League champions have yet to announce whether the game will go ahead.

The Reds, who will play FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on August 10, are also scheduled to face AC Milan in Hong Kong and J1 League side Yokohama in Japan at the end of this month.

Liverpool 2025 pre-season dates July 8: Pre-season starts at AXA Training Centre

July 13: Preston (A)*

July 21: Fly to Asia

July 26: AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30: Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

August 4: Athletic Club (H; two games)

August 10: Crystal Palace (Community Shield)

August 15: Bournemouth (H) – Premier League starts * To be confirmed

Fitness tests first up

Additional reporting via Joanna Durkan

Upon arriving, players will be put under the microscope early on with the six-minute race test (6MRT), which replaced the dreaded lactate test in Slot’s first summer in charge.

Ruben Peeters, the first-team lead physical performance coach, oversaw the change which asks players to run as fast as possible for six minutes around what is usually a 400-metre track.

It evaluates maximal aerobic speed, and the performance staff can use the data to plan accordingly based on each player’s results.

In simpler terms, it assesses aerobic endurance fitness, which is the ability of the body to use oxygen as an energy source.

The club’s fitness staff are looking for each player’s base fitness level after their summer break, with everyone individually assessed with the 6MRT and more.