Diogo Jota was, in many ways, the antithesis of the stereotypical modern day footballer.

The player from humble roots in northern Portugal was a rare breed; a footballer who did not crave the limelight or celebrity lifestyle, quite the opposite. In the words of Jose Mourinho he was “not from this generation.”

Away from football, he enjoyed sports like snooker – attending the World Snooker Championships at the crucible, darts, and horse racing.

He, along with two of his closest friends in football, Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher, attended Cheltenham festival earlier this year, with Jota in a flat cap and wool coat looking far from the multimillionaire footballer he was.

In the words of Robertson, he was “the most British foreign player I’ve ever met.” MacJota was what the Scot nicknamed him.

Kelleher would sit alongside Jota on the way to Liverpool games, with the two of them browsing the matchday programme and testing each other on the quiz questions inside. The two showed an old school approach and enjoyed the simpler things in life.

Jota was also a renowned video gamer, particularly at ‘FIFA (EAFC)’ – where he was ranked World Number 1 in 2021 – and enjoyed playing Football Manager.

“I happen to be training Telford United on Football Manager. I’m already in 2029,” he said in an interview back in 2020.

In that same interview, conducted shortly before his move to Anfield, Jota revealed that it was the team from the other half of Merseyside, Everton, that took his eye as a kid growing up in northern Portugal.

“I loved to watch Everton play, especially when they were playing at home,” he said. “It was not a club that fought for the title but that always made life very complicated for the big teams. And I loved that drive and competitiveness. They were relentless.”

That grittiness, fighting spirit and underdog mentality was one that clearly resonated with Jota, who displayed such characteristics as a player. Despite his slight frame and height of 5ft 10, he was superb in the air, often out-jumping centre-backs of a bigger stature.

•

Jota’s humble upbringing is underlined in words from his father, Joaquim Silva, shortly after his move to Liverpool from Wolves.

His father describes how “Diogo never asked us for anything. He never asked us or said he would like to have branded football boots.”

That attitude and approach to life continued into adulthood, despite the world in which Jota found himself.

“We were factory workers, we didn’t earn much above the minimum wage and we never hid our limitations from our children,” his father explained.

Jota’s father spoke of how they wanted his two sons, Diogo and Andre, to play sports so that they would be “physically and mentally healthy,” describing positive feedback from coaches at his youth club, Pacos de Ferreira, that Diogo was responsible and mature “was enough for us, knowing that our son behaved well was better than seeing him become a star. We felt that our job had been well done.”

All a parent wants is for their child to be safe, kind and respectful. It is the parenting trifecta.

Such words about his upbringing go some way to explaining how Jota grew to be such a humble, friendly and kind person, liked by everyone who encountered him.

“All he wanted was football and the PlayStation,” his father explained. “He never went out at night when he was a teenager, except for his birthday.”

When he did arrive at Liverpool, there was restricted media involvement due to the pandemic. Jota vlogged his journey from Wolverhampton to Liverpool, uploading a minute vlog, edited himself, showing his attempts at a scouse accent and behind the scenes. “I can’t wait to get started, let’s go,” he said.

Earlier this year, in what are now heartbreaking words to look back on, he said of Liverpool: “For me it means everything, to be honest. It changed my life completely. My three kids were born here, I have a house here.

“I truly believe it’s hard to be in such a good position like I am as a player at the moment. I’m really grateful for that, to all of the people in the club and to all of the fans, for making this happen.”

•

Jota’s closest friend in football was Ruben Neves, the two especially bonding during their time at Wolves. It was Neves’ tribute, among the many, that really evoked emotions for many.

Alongside photos of the two of them, one with Neves doing Jota’s tie, captioned: “When I go to the national team, you’ll continue to be by my side at the dinner table, on the bus, on the plane… you’ll always be there with me, as usual.”

He signed off with: “Diogoal, you are my favorite lemonade!!” This message showed the fun, playful and endearing character of the two.

For Neves to play football less than 48 hours after his best friend’s death, doing so for Al Hilal in the Club World Cup on Friday evening in the USA, before flying across the Atlantic to attend and carry the coffin at the funeral shows incredible strength of character.

•

Among the many tributes for Jota, a clear idea of his character emerges. So many highlight how much his family, especially his wife Rute Cardosa and three young children, meant to him.

Together for over 12 years since their teenage years, Rute and Diogo’s relationship is another rarity in the modern world. “Yes to forever,” he wrote after their wedding just 11 days before he was tragically taken from his soul mate.

Just days before his death, Jota wrote a smitten reply to Rute’s Instagram of images of her getting ready for the wedding with the caption “My dream came true” – replying “But I’m the lucky one.”

•

The Portuguese are known for their family-oriented approach to life. They’re also easy-going, friendly and passionate. To that end, Diogo Jota was a perfect representation of a nation of 10 million that competes above its level on the international stage.

Kelleher wrote in his tribute: “You were such a fun, genuine, normal, down-to-earth and loving family man and always very competitive.”

To go from winning trophies with both club and country and marrying your childhood sweetheart all within a month, to the tragic passing alongside his brother so soon after shows the extreme highs and lows of life.

Ultimately, Jota was a humble, family-focussed man who loved sports and computer games, playing FIFA and Football Manager to the early hours. A bit of an introvert in an extroverted world. Many fans will see a bit of them in him.

It is, perhaps, for these reasons that Jota’s death has received such an outpouring of emotion.

Football and the events that happen within and around it are a microcosm of society and wider life. As supporters we relate to the players we often idolise, but more so those we can relate to.

It is a stark reminder of how precious, precarious and cruel life can be.

We must all take a little something from what Diogo Jota represented and carry his character and qualities into the world. It would be a better place for it.

Numero 20 para sempre.

•