Diogo Jota scored 65 goals in his 182 games for Liverpool, with the club releasing a compilation of every strike from the Portuguese – from Arsenal to Everton.

In many ways, Jota’s first goal for Liverpool set the tone: a scruffy effort which left Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno stranded as it trickled into the far bottom corner.

That came in his second appearance for the club and his first in the Premier League, with the Portuguese making an instant impact as he laid a marker for what would be genuine competition for Jurgen Klopp‘s legendary front three.

Jota outlasted both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and remained invaluable throughout his five seasons with the club, including 37 appearances for Arne Slot.

He scored 65 goals in total: 47 in the Premier League, six in the Carabao Cup, five in the Champions League, four in the FA Cup and three in the Europa League.

Fifty-three of those came as a starter and a further 12 from the bench, while 23 were classed as match-winners – including his last for the club as he decided the Merseyside derby in April.

Jota’s most prolific season came in 2021/22, with 21 goals in 55 games, which brought his only hat-trick for the club in the 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta.

He was dangerous with his right foot, left foot and, despite standing at 5’10”, his head, with 13 of his goals being headers.

Having scored his first for the club against Arsenal, the Gunners became his favourite foe, with his seven goals against the London side the most he managed against any opponent.

Arguably Jota’s best goal was his turn and blasted finish against Everton to cap a 4-1 victory at Goodison Park in December 2021.

But his most impactful was almost certainly the winner as Liverpool came back to beat Tottenham 4-3 in April 2023 – coming seconds after Richarlison scored to make it 3-3 and making his gamer celebration iconic.

Jota will no longer line up in the attack at Anfield, or anywhere else for that matter, but his goals can still be enjoyed for years to come.

His ability to find the back of the net from the most awkward of situations is one Liverpool will undoubtedly miss – one of the best finishers the club has seen.