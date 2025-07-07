Diogo Jota‘s Liverpool career gave us all memories and moments that we will forever treasure, these are just some of the times that he made us smile.

There are few words to convey the devastation of the death of Jota at just 28, alongside his brother Andre Silva – the shock and disbelief is difficult to process.

The outpouring of emotion and tributes from the football world and beyond epitomises the regard in which they were held and their legacies will live on.

Jota was adored at Liverpool, he was part of all our lives and endeared himself not only with his ability on the pitch but, more importantly, his kindness and zest for life off it.

He gave us so much joy and that is what we want to focus on here.

A crucial FA Cup final penalty

Liverpool won the FA Cup final on penalties against Chelsea in 2022, but if not for Jota’s nerves of steel that may never have come to pass.

Sadio Mane had missed the Reds’ fifth spot-kick and if Jurgen Klopp‘s side missed again, Chelsea would be one kick away from the trophy…but up stepped Jota.

He was clinical, as ever, and with Caoimhin Kelleher going on to save Mason Mount’s effort, Kostas Tsimikas was free to be the headline hero to deliver the trophy.

A moment that perhaps goes under the radar, but Jota delivered when it mattered…again.

The 90+4′ winner vs. Tottenham

Tottenham thought they had managed the unlikeliest point at Anfield when Richarlison struck in the 93rd minute, but Jota had something to say about that.

Showing off his clinical, poacher-like ability, Jota capitalised on a mistake to make it 4-3 to Liverpool only seconds later, running to the corner flag to drop into a FIFA celebration.

Klopp pulled his hamstring in the frenetic scenes, ones that will always bring us joy.

A step closer to the title with Everton winner

The relief this goal brought was palpable, bringing league title No. 20 ever closer.

It was another trademark finish from the No. 20, who needed only a small opening to punish Everton and lift the proverbial roof off Anfield.

A player for the big moment; this would be his final goal in a Liverpool shirt.

Defiant celebration vs. Leicester

Liverpool’s comeback victory over Leicester in the League Cup in 2021 came with a vengeful edge, with Jota goading the away fans for their behaviour throughout.

After a stunning fightback to draw 3-3 in normal time, it was time for penalties which the Reds won 5-4 – with Jota scoring the winning spot-kick.

Pumping his fists in defiance and making a bee-line for the away end, Jota made a stand where and when it mattered most in yet another example of why he was so beloved by Liverpool fans.

A consistent menace to Arsenal

Take your pick of his goals against the Gunners, the club he scored against more than any other.

From his double at the Emirates in the League Cup semi-final, which saw his song come to life, to sitting down Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale at Anfield – he came alive against them.

Jota was merciless against Arsenal, with seven goals and two assists in 12 appearances.

A song that will live on

There is not much more that needs to be said, we adored him and he adored us – his song is living proof of that and it will live on forever.

‘Oh, he wears the number 20,

He will take us to victory,

And when he’s running down the left wing,

He’ll cut inside and score for LFC.

He’s a lad from Portugal,

Better than Figo don’t you know,

Oh, his name is Diogo!’

You made the people happy, Diogo. Thank you.