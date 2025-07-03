Diogo Jota delivered moments Liverpool fans will cherish forever across his five seasons at Anfield, with his poacher-like finishing and humble nature endearing him to the masses.

Jota arrived at Liverpool from Wolves in 2020, when crowds were restricted due to the pandemic but that did not stop the Portuguese from earning a place in the hearts of supporters.

• READ: Diogo Jota dies in car crash, age 28

He made 182 appearances in the No. 20 shirt, scoring 65 goals and setting up another 22, and played a key part in the FA Cup and League Cup double in 2022 and the most recent Premier League triumph.

Jota arrived as a 23-year-old under Jurgen Klopp and although injuries often disrupted his run in the starting lineup, he was a player Liverpool could depend and rely on.

His song was indicative of the regard the Liverpool faithful held him in, and his impact and influence at Anfield will never be forgotten.

Signing day, debut and first goal

Jota arrived from Wolves in a £45 million deal, saying at the time: “When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.”

He made his debut in the 7-2 win over Lincoln in the League Cup, before scoring his first goal against Arsenal off the bench in his league debut for the Reds.

And we can’t forget his first hat-trick for the club at Atalanta…

The first pieces of silverware

The 2021/22 season was a memorable one for the club, with League Cup and FA Cup success in addition to another run to the Champions League final.

It was the No. 20’s most prolific season, scoring 21 goals in 55 appearances – four of which were against Arsenal!

A man for the big occasion

A last-gasp winner in front of the Kop after Tottenham had come from three goals behind to level the scoring in 2022/23 will never fade from memory – it epitomised his calmness in the big moments.

It was not the only time he stepped up when Liverpool needed him…

Always a Red…

‘Ohhh, he wears the number 20, He will take us to victory’

Rest in peace, Diogo.