Diogo Jota 1996-2025
DIOGO JOTA

1996-2025

Diogo Jota’s Liverpool FC career in photos – Silverware, celebrations and adoration

Diogo Jota delivered moments Liverpool fans will cherish forever across his five seasons at Anfield, with his poacher-like finishing and humble nature endearing him to the masses.

Jota arrived at Liverpool from Wolves in 2020, when crowds were restricted due to the pandemic but that did not stop the Portuguese from earning a place in the hearts of supporters.

• READ: Diogo Jota dies in car crash, age 28

He made 182 appearances in the No. 20 shirt, scoring 65 goals and setting up another 22, and played a key part in the FA Cup and League Cup double in 2022 and the most recent Premier League triumph.

Jota arrived as a 23-year-old under Jurgen Klopp and although injuries often disrupted his run in the starting lineup, he was a player Liverpool could depend and rely on.

His song was indicative of the regard the Liverpool faithful held him in, and his impact and influence at Anfield will never be forgotten.

 

Signing day, debut and first goal

Jota arrived from Wolves in a £45 million deal, saying at the time: “When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.”

He made his debut in the 7-2 win over Lincoln in the League Cup, before scoring his first goal against Arsenal off the bench in his league debut for the Reds.

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota comes on as a substitute to make his debut during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. Liverpool won 7-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 28, 2020: Liverpool players celebrate with goal-scorer Diogo Jota after he scores the third goal to make the score 3-1 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

And we can’t forget his first hat-trick for the club at Atalanta…

BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal with team-mates during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)

 

The first pieces of silverware

The 2021/22 season was a memorable one for the club, with League Cup and FA Cup success in addition to another run to the Champions League final.

It was the No. 20’s most prolific season, scoring 21 goals in 55 appearances – four of which were against Arsenal!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2H75HTX Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday November 20, 2021.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino (R) after scoring the second goal goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties after a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo takes a selfie with his team-mates Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Luis Díaz, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcântara along with the two trophies during a parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup abd Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

A man for the big occasion

A last-gasp winner in front of the Kop after Tottenham had come from three goals behind to level the scoring in 2022/23 will never fade from memory – it epitomised his calmness in the big moments.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 30, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 30, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) celebrates after scoring the winning fourth goal in injury time during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was not the only time he stepped up when Liverpool needed him…

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring the second goal in the 90th minute during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota sees his shot saved by Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matz Sels during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diogo Jota netted a late equaliser for Liverpool against Fulham (Peter Byrne/PA)

2YX8FA7 Liverpool's Diogo Jota, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Always a Red…

Diogo Jota of Liverpool poses for a photograph with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Davies, James McConnell, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Trey Nyoni, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1 and became League Champions. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota lifts the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with team-mate Andy Robertson (R) after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

‘Ohhh, he wears the number 20, He will take us to victory’

Rest in peace, Diogo.

