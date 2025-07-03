Liverpool Football Club is mourning the death of Diogo Jota, with tributes pouring in from across the football world after his tragic passing.

The 28-year-old died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in a traffic incident in the province of Zamora in northern Spain on Thursday.

It was reported by local authorities that the tyre of Jota’s Lamborghini SUV burst while overtaking a vehicle, leading to the car skidding off road and catching fire.

It has been explained that Jota and his brother were in northern Spain in order to get the ferry back to England in order to report for pre-season training next week.

The reason for Jota travelling to the UK via car and ferry, rather than flying, is said to be due to surgery he had on a lung issue that affected the 28-year-old’s campaign last season.

The tragic passing of Jota and his brother has led to an overwhelming number of tributes and our thoughts remain with their family and loved ones.

Tributes pour in for Jota

“You will stay with us forever” – Dominik Szoboszlai

“Words can not describe how heartbroken and devastated we are… Your smile, your love for the game will never be forgotten. “We will miss you so much, but you will stay with us forever, on and off the pitch. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. “Rest in peace, brother”

“I’m heartbroken” – Jurgen Klopp

“This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! “We will miss you so much! “All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! “Rest in peace – Love J.”

“We will miss you” – Alexis Mac Allister

“I can’t believe it. I will always remember your smiles, your anger, your intelligence, your companionship and everything that made you a person. “It hurts a lot, we will miss you. Rest in peace dear Diogo.”

“Love you and miss you so much” – Federico Chiesa

“Diogo, it’s hard to find the right words at a time like this. I still can’t believe what happened. “Love you and miss you so much. My thoughts are with you and your brother Andre, rest in peace. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my most sincere and heartfelt condolences.”

“I will always remember you with your smile” – Darwin Nunez

“There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. “I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.”

“You’ll always be part of this team” – Harvey Elliott

“Diogo, I can’t believe you’re gone. It’s hard to put into words how much this hurts us. You were an incredible footballer…the kind that made a difference every single time you stepped on the field. “You were humble, hardworking, kind, and always there for anyone that needed anything. “I feel so lucky to have shared the pitch with you, shared memories and moments I’ll carry with me forever. “You’ll always be part of this team, part of the Liverpool family. We will never, ever forget you. “My heart goes out to your whole family. Love you brother. Rest easy Diogo and Andre. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

“Football is not important at this sad time” – Sir Kenny Dalglish

“Football is not important at this sad time. You feel helpless, knowing there’s so little we can do to ease the pain for his wife of just two weeks, his three beautiful children. “Thinking and praying for all their loved ones after the devastating loss of both Diogo and Andre. YNWA”

“It was a privilege and an honour” – Roberto Firmino

“When words fail, there are only inexpressible groans. And for that reason I get on my knees, praying that the Holy Spirit comforts the heart of Rute, Dinis, Duarte, Mafalda, Seu Joaquim, Lady Isabel and all the family and friends. “It was a privilege and an honor to have known and lived such special moments alongside you. Rest in Peace to my brother Jota, and Andre.”

“Doesn’t make any sense” – Cristiano Ronaldo

“Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married. “To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre We will all miss you.”

Forever in our thoughts. Rest in peace, Diogo.