Dominic Corness left Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract this summer, and has made his Champions League debut days after signing for his new club.

Corness spent 17 years at Liverpool after joining as a five-year-old, but after turning down the offer of a new deal was among seven players released this summer.

It has allowed the 22-year-old to embark on his senior career elsewhere, signing a contract with Cymru Premier champions The New Saints.

His free transfer went through on July 1, and a week later Corness made his competitive debut for the Shropshire side as they began their Champions League qualifying campaign.

Named in head coach Craig Harrison’s starting lineup for a first-round clash at home to Shkendija Tetovo, Corness was tasked with filling the No. 6 role.

The Liverpool academy graduate set up one strong chance for Jordan Williams and saw a long-range effort of his own saved as he played 74 minutes in a 0-0 draw.

It means The New Saints need to take a victory away to the North Macedonian champions next week in order to progress to the second round of qualifiers.

Speaking to Liverpool World ahead of the first leg, Corness spoke of the significance of joining a club with European aspirations as he looks to establish himself as a regular starter at senior level.

“At my age now, it’s important for me to be playing football, and playing as many games as I can. TNS was the perfect match for that,” he said.

“It’s massive to make my debut in the Champions League, it’s a big stage. If I play the game how I normally do, then I should be alright. I’m not going out there to do anything I wouldn’t normally do, just play my game.

“Last year the club got to the Conference League phase, and it was a big attraction to me to try and do it again this year.

“Once you’ve done it, the expectation is there to keep doing it every year, and if you don’t then it’s a step down.”

Corness was one of seven youngsters released at the end of the season, with left-back Harry Evers also having found a new club with Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Lee Jonas is currently on trial with Stockport while Louis Enahoro-Marcus has signed a deal with Leeds.