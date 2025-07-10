Liverpool are making progress in finding a new head coach for their women’s side, with an appointment expected for their ex-Man City “leading candidate.”

Liverpool Women have been without a permanent head coach since February, when the decision was made to relieve Matt Beard of his duties.

There has been considerable change since, not least with the retirement of captain Niamh Fahey and the departure of vice-captain Taylor Hinds to Arsenal, along with the release of three other players.

A lengthy process has been underway to recruit Beard’s successor, with interim head coach Amber Whiteley among those to apply for the position.

But according to BBC Sport‘s Emma Sanders the club are now in talks with former Man City manager Gareth Taylor to finalise his appointment.

Taylor has emerged as Liverpool’s “leading candidate” and they “have been in discussions with him to reach personal terms.”

The 52-year-old was in charge of Man City for just under five years until his sacking in March, leading the Manchester club to win the FA Cup in 2020 and the League Cup in 2022.

It is noted that not once in four full seasons under Taylor did Man City fail to finish in the top four of the Women’s Super League.

Prior to that he was U16s coach in the men’s academy, which saw him work with Jeremie Frimpong.

Formerly a player at Man City along with Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Burnley and Nottingham Forest among many others, he would bring invaluable experience to the position.

Liverpool have also advertised for a new head of recruitment at women’s level this summer, with it clear there is a desire to break into the elite group of clubs at the top end of the Women’s Super League.

Having returned to the top flight after two seasons away in 2022/23, the Reds have finished seventh, fourth and seventh respectively in their last three campaigns.

They did reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup in the season just gone under Beard and then Whiteley, but suffered a last-minute 2-1 defeat to eventual winners Chelsea.

Chelsea also won the league, League Cup and made it to the Champions League semi-finals.