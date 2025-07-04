Liverpool are set to hold talks with the FA and Crystal Palace over a tribute to late striker Diogo Jota during the Community Shield next month.

While Liverpool have postponed the start of their pre-season testing to next week, their campaign will officially kick off with the Community Shield on August 10.

It will see the Premier League champions face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley in the charity game organised by the FA.

According to BBC Sport‘s Sami Mokbel, there are plans in place for a tribute to late Liverpool striker Jota, likely ahead of kickoff in that game.

The FA will hold talks with both Liverpool and Crystal Palace before deciding on the scale of any proceedings, with it noted that black armbands and periods of silence are used to honour those who have lost their lives.

Jota’s passing has been felt significantly throughout football and it is doubtful there would be any opposition to the 28-year-old and his brother, Andre Silva, being remembered at Wembley.

The brothers were travelling back to the UK from Portugal when their car is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout which caused the vehicle to crash.

It came with Jota advised not to fly having recently undergone surgery to correct damage from a collapsed lung.

Accompanied by brother and fellow professional footballer Andre, Jota intended to drive from Portugal and through Spain to catch a ferry over to Portsmouth, before completing his journey back to Merseyside.

Unfortunately that journey ended tragically in northern Spain, with Liverpool beginning the process of honouring their No. 20.

Former captain Jordan Henderson was among those to lay flowers outside Anfield, while Jota’s teammates past and present sent messages via social media.

This Is Anfield attended the temporary memorial on 97 Avenue on Friday afternoon when Everton players Beto – a Portuguese national – and Tim Iroegbunam joined club legend Ian Snodin in paying tribute.

A funeral for Jota and his brother will take place in Portugal on Saturday morning, with it likely that his teammates will travel to Gondomar to pay their respects.

Jota is survived by new wife Rute and their three children, along with his and Andre’s parents, Joaquim and Isabel.