Fans will be allowed to drink alcohol at Anfield next season in trial

Liverpool FC are partaking in a trial that will offer the choice for supporters to drink alcohol in the stands at women’s matches, which includes three games at Anfield.

Liverpool Women will host games at St Helens Stadium and Anfield next season, and supporters will be afforded the choice of drinking alcohol in the stands – which is prohibited in the men’s game.

Legislation from 1985 banned fans from consuming alcohol in view of the pitch in the top five tiers of the men’s game in England in an attempt to help eradicate hooliganism.

Other sports were not affected, including women’s football, and thus, debate has long remained over its continuation across the men’s game.

An initial trial took place last season in the women’s game, and now Liverpool are one of 14 clubs to take part of the next phase across the WSL and WSL2 for the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Everton and London City Lionesses are also part of the trial and free to implement it in as many home fixtures as they like.

The findings from the pilot was that there was no change to fan behaviour, and average fan expenditure at stadiums for food and drink increased alongside a boost in attendances.

Fans wishing to attend women’s fixtures at St Helens Stadium and Anfield in the coming season can opt to sit in the family and alcohol free area, should they wish – alcohol will still be available on the concourse.

Success with the trialling of alcohol in the women’s game will inevitably see a rise in calls for the ban to be relaxed in the men’s game, which has stood for 40 years.

Liverpool Women‘s fixture list for the upcoming season will be announced on Friday at 10am (BST).