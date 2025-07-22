Federico Chiesa linked with 6 clubs after Liverpool tour omission

Federico Chiesa is claimed to have missed Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia due to a minor injury, but the winger is again linked with a transfer to Italy.

Chiesa was surprisingly absent when Liverpool named a 29-man squad travelling to Hong Kong on Sunday, having scored in a 5-0 friendly win over Stoke hours previous.

But it was soon reported that the 27-year-old had been left out due to a fitness concern seemingly picked up in that victory at the AXA Training Centre.

Given his standing within the squad there has been no shortage of speculation since, with it widely expected that Chiesa will leave either on loan or permanently this summer.

Since the news of Chiesa’s omission, he has been linked with at least six clubs in Serie A, including Napoli.

Napoli have already made contact

Corriere dello Sport claim Napoli want to sign either Chiesa or Man City‘s Jack Grealish after failing to land a deal for Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

Napoli already made contact with Liverpool over a possible deal for their No. 14 over a month ago, when they also began enquiries into Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, with Lookman poised to join Inter Milan, broadcasters Sportitalia have claimed Atalanta are also interested in signing Chiesa as his replacement.

Atalanta are said to be willing to pay €12 million (£10.4m) if Liverpool “contribute substantially to his salary,” while they could offer the attacker a three-year contract.

Outlet Calciomercato have also touted Inter as a possible destination for Chiesa along with AC Milan, AS Roma and former club Juventus.

Chiesa told to leave to reclaim Italy spot

While the player himself has insisted he “wouldn’t mind staying” at Liverpool, all signs point to a departure this summer – and a return to Italy.

Speaking on his unveiling as new head coach a month ago, Gennaro Gattuso made clear Chiesa must “play consistently” in order to make his Italy squad in the future.

“In these days I called 35 players, I spoke to everyone,” Gattuso told reporters at a press conference.

“Even Chiesa, to whom I told to play consistently. They are players who have been out but who can lend a hand.

“But the pitch speaks: if you do things well, the doors of the national team are open.”

Chiesa only started four games for Liverpool last season, coming off the bench a further 10 times and going unused on 14 occasions.