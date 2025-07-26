Liverpool saw what Florian Wirtz will offer moving forward in their 4-2 defeat to AC Milan, as the need for a new centre-back was also underlined in the pre-season friendly.

Liverpool 2-4 AC Milan

Friendly (2) | Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

July 26, 2025

Goals: Szoboszlai 26′, Gakpo 90+3′; Leao 10′, Loftus-Cheek 52′, Okafor 59′, 90+4′

1. Florian Wirtz is magic

It almost feels like the focus on Alexander Isak’s possible arrival is distracting many from the fact that Liverpool have already made a £116 million purchase this summer in Florian Wirtz.

Yet how could the German really be going under the radar when the early signs suggest he is going to be worth every penny of that incredible fee?

It was not that Wirtz was impressive from a pure numbers perspective in this one; no goals, no assists, one dribble completed is hardly anything to write home about.

But anyone who actually watched the game and saw the outrageous touches under pressure, the first-time passing, and the quality evident in his every contribution.

Make no mistake, the Reds have bagged themselves a special footballer in Wirtz, and he is already looking primed to emerge as a key figure in a new-look team next season.

2. Rio Ngumoha the standout again

With every game Rio Ngumoha plays, the harder it becomes to guard against overhyping a player who is still just 16 years old.

Here, the teenager created the most chances (2), won the most duels (4) and completed the most dribbles (3) of his 45 minutes on the pitch.

And he even showed off a new skill in firing a notably powerful shot with his wrong (left) foot that forced a smart save at the near post.

If he keeps this up in training, then Slot may be considering offering up more than just minutes in the domestic cups next season.

3. Centre-back need underlined

Quirky line-ups are always a feature of the pre-season period, but Slot’s selections at centre-back against Milan really did paint a picture of his options there.

With Joe Gomez injured (as is so often the case) and sent back to Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk took a half each in Hong Kong.

But they were partnered by Ryan Gravenberch, Kostas Tsimikas and Tyler Morton as Slot looked to make do with what he has available.

It is worth saying now that it is highly unlikely Liverpool go out and add two centre-backs unless they find themselves in a position where Gomez leaves – a team that only ever use two at once won’t look to stockpile, even if one option is injury-prone.

But the addition of at least one player in that position is a must, and interest in Marc Guehi should surely be followed up before the season arrives.

4. If Alexander Isak arrives, is the forward business done?

When the summer transfer window closes, it is possible that Liverpool’s forward line is shorn of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa and – in more tragic circumstances – Diogo Jota from last season’s title-winning frontline.

Yet if huge money goes on adding Isak to the options, you wonder whether the Reds might just call it a day despite the numbers not quite adding up.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike and the aforementioned Isak would represent just four options – two short of the number at Slot’s disposal last term.

However, would Liverpool really be in a position to spend more money should they get their number one target in Isak?

And are they perhaps comfortable with not doing so, given Jeremie Frimpong‘s ability to play on the wing and Ngumoha’s rise to prominence?

That would, of course, increase the risk of injury, seriously derailing the season, though few could argue with the quality of those first-choice options.

5. Arne Slot’s post-match review writes itself

For all that pre-season results don’t matter too much, the coaching staff are watching performances closely to see what issues need to be ironed out before the campaign gets underway.

And it is easy to see what particular problem Slot’s review of the footage from this encounter will focus on.

That is, of course, Liverpool’s susceptibility to counters, which Milan exploited time and time again, particularly through the impressive Rafael Leao.

The Reds want to be a team that dominates the ball, and did so in keeping 68% possession, but you also have to be set up well to stop the opposition breaking, and that wasn’t the case here.