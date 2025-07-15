Florian Wirtz makes return to Leverkusen for classy farewell message

Florian Wirtz made a trip back to the BayArena to say a final goodbye to his former club, sending a classy message to supporters following his transfer to Liverpool.

Liverpool made the statement of the summer by landing Wirtz, though the wait continues to see him in action for the first time after being left out of the first friendly against Preston.

The German international was not present at Deepdale, and there is reason to suggest he made a quick trip back to Leverkusen after posting a farewell message on Monday.

Wirtz shared his return to the BayArena on Instagram alongside a classy message to Leverkusen’s supporters, with the footage showing the 22-year-old clearing out his locker.

He said: “Dear fans, unfortunately I wasn’t able to say goodbye to you at the last game. That’s why I’m glad I can sit here once more in the BayArena and say a few words to you.

“I still remember when I transferred here five and a half years ago as a 16-year-old kid with big dreams. I’ve had so many experiences I could never have imagined.

“I made my pro debut in Bremen at 17. Unfortunately, that happened without fans, but I was all the more excited when I could finally run out into the arena with you behind me.

“A lot has happened since then. We celebrated many victories here, many goals, many assists. During that time, I was also able to grow into a national team player.”

He added: “I’d love to come back to the BayArena a few more times as a guest, and I hope I’ll get the chance to say goodbye to you in person this season.

“With that, I want to thank you for the beautiful time you gave me and for all the love you showed me. I hope you become champions again. Yours, Flo.”

Wirtz made 197 appearances for Leverkusen and made history during an unbeaten Bundesliga-winning campaign in 2023/24, a season which saw Xabi Alonso’s side also lift the DFB Cup.

He is to become an integral member of Arne Slot‘s side in the upcoming season, with supporters set to get their first look at the German on the tour of Hong Kong and Japan later this month.

