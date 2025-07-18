Bayern Munich “couldn’t hide” their disappointment at Florian Wirtz signing for Liverpool, and his father has now explained why he picked Merseyside over Munich.

For a long time, it had seemed a foregone conclusion that Wirtz would follow the well-trodden path of ‘smaller’ Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen in this instance, to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions had even laid the foundations for this to happen, with club president Uli Hoeneß helping to quickly find a surgery appointment for Wirtz after a cruciate ligament tear in 2022.

Florian’s father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, explained to Der Spiegel how Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge “made incredible efforts” to sign his son.

“The situation with Bayern was difficult because Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made incredible efforts and also clearly analysed the sporting possibilities,” said Wirtz’s father.

“I have the greatest respect for Uli Hoeneß and his lifetime achievements. After Florian’s cruciate ligament tear in 2022, he selflessly helped us quickly get an appointment for surgery in Innsbruck.

“We are still grateful to him for that. That’s why the final phone call with Uli Hoeneß was very difficult for me.

“We had spoken several times beforehand, so he was as matter-of-fact and fair as I had come to know him. But of course, he couldn’t hide his disappointment. After all, he had personally worked hard to secure this transfer.”

With only Liverpool and Bayern named as “serious contenders,” Wirtz Sr. spoke about why his son decided to move abroad for the first time in his career.

Asked if it was true that their conversation with Arne Slot was decisive, Hans-Joachim replied: “You could say that.

“Arne Slot was able to convince Florian of his athletic abilities. He’s also a very pleasant person. Florian’s best coaches were always those who gave him a lot of freedom, and those with the greatest empathy also reached Florian.

“He finds the English game interesting because it thrives on pace and dynamism. Arne Slot presented his playing philosophy, the team tactics for possession and pressing, and how Florian can develop his strengths in these areas. This made a decisive impression on Florian.

“The training conditions in Liverpool were also totally impressive. Plus, Florian is now at a good age to move abroad. With a family, you’re not as independent later on.”

Wirtz was officially announced as a Liverpool player on June 20, a little over a month after it first broke in the press that he had flown to the UK for talks.

Having signed for £116 million, Wirtz is now under pressure to produce for the Reds, but this is no new feeling for a Germany international.

With his parents acting as advisors, Liverpool are signing a player ready to throw everything into the footballing project ahead of him.

“All three of us had the same perception and so we made the joint decision in favour of Liverpool,” added his father.

“Florian saw the move abroad as a new human and sporting challenge and therefore chose Liverpool FC. We shared that.”