Diogo Jota 1996-2025
DIOGO JOTA

1996-2025

From Oasis and Ozzy Osbourne to AFL and MLS – How the world paid tribute to Diogo Jota

In the days following Diogo Jota‘s death, tributes have been pouring in from around the world – from fellow professionals to the biggest music acts.

Jota passed away on Thursday and was laid to rest alongside his brother, Andre Silva, on Saturday in his hometown of Gondomar, Portugal.

Their passing has led to an overwhelming number of tributes from beyond just the world of sport, with many wishing to encapsulate what they meant in the lives of thousands in some small way.

From fellow professionals in football to those in other codes and across music, the tributes to Jota have been as vast as they have been touching.

 

Oasis

On the opening night of Oasis’ first concert after 16 years, the band dedicated ‘Live Forever’ to Jota.

In the final moments of the song, the screens on stage projected Jota in his No. 20 shirt, drawing applause from the crowd:

 

The football community

In the world of football, a minute’s silence has taken place before each Club World Cup and Women’s Euro match.

On Saturday, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe both paid tribute with their celebrations:

In the MLS, Diogo Goncalves – who played with Jota at U21s level with Portugal – scored and paid tribute with the ‘controller’ celebration:

Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar got his whole team involved after scoring a winner in the 100th minute of their MLS match:

In Norway, Tromso played Liverpool’s tribute video to Jota for fans at the ground:

 

From the AFL and NRL…

In the world of AFL (Australian Rules Football), Sydney Swans’ Errol Gulden and Carlton’s Jesse Motlop both dedicated goals with one of Jota’s signature celebrations:

In the NRL, Manly’s Tom Trbojevic celebrated a try with the number ’20’:

 

Ozzy Osbourne and more

Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s last-ever concert took place at Villa Park and after his final set, screens lit up in tribute to Jota:

Nuno Bettencourt, Portuguese guitarist, from Xtreme wore a Liverpool kit on stage with Jota on the back at Black Sabbath’s final concert:

At Silverstone during the British Grand Prix, Fatboy Slim also put Jota’s image up on the big screen:

Professional boxer Joe Cordina returned to the ring and after his victory paid his respects to Jota’s family:

And after a knockout win, Portuguese MMA fighter Gustavo Oliveira paid tribute by putting Jota’s name on the back of his shirt:

You meant to much to so many, Diogo. Rest in peace.

Diogo Jota was a rare breed – we can all learn a little from his life

