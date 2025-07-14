Giorgi Mamardashvili is the first Georgian player to represent Liverpool, and the goalkeeper was left “proud” after making his unofficial debut on Sunday.

Having made his £29 million move from Valencia this summer, Mamardashvili has become the first Georgian to play for Liverpool.

When he makes his Premier League debut he will become only the sixth player from his country to ever feature in the English top flight.

It made it a significant moment for the 24-year-old, then, when he was named in Arne Slot‘s starting lineup for Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Preston.

Though only a friendly, it was a “proud” occasion for Mamardashvili, who summed up his feelings in a post on Instagram.

“Hello Reds. Special moment in my life. making my debut for Liverpool FC,” the goalkeeper wrote.

“I’m proud to be the first Georgian player to represent this legendary club. I know what this means for my family and for all the Georgian people.

“Thank you for the support. This is just the beginning.”

Mamardashvili played the first 45 minutes at Deepdale, showing his composure in possession and strong awareness, before being replaced by fellow new signing Freddie Woodman at half-time.

While his big moment largely came due to the decision to allow Alisson more time in training, Mamardashvili will hope his involvement against Preston is a sign of things to come.

Though it may be an unpopular call, but it very much seems as though Liverpool’s No. 1 is playing out his final season or two at Anfield.

Alisson‘s contract is currently set to expire in 2026, although the club hold an option to extend that by a further 12 months, and with Mamardashvili now part of the squad their succession plan is in place.

Liverpool have also allowed Alisson‘s compatriot, goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel, leave this summer which could be interpreted as a sign the Brazilian could soon follow.

In Mamardashvili, Liverpool have signed one of Europe’s most talented young goalkeepers who has already gained valuable experience in one of the continent’s top-five leagues.

Due to the circumstances around Diogo Jota‘s sad passing, the new arrival is yet to even be officially unveiled – no photoshoot or in-house interview.

But that is likely to follow in due course, as though their late No. 20 will not be forgotten there is a sense the trip to Preston will act as a cathartic reset ahead of the new campaign.