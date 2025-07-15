Giorgi Mamardashvili has had his official unveiling at Liverpool, albeit a muted one, and has discussed joining the club at a difficult moment and learning from Alisson.

Liverpool agreed a £29 million deal, inclusive of £4 million in add-ons, last summer for the signature of the 6’6″ goalkeeper, who made his first appearance against Preston on Sunday.

It was his first official act as a Liverpool player, with his arrival on Merseyside clouded by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, seeing the club sideline any other updates.

Mamardashvili has been integrated into the squad under inconceivably sad circumstances, but in his first interview with the club he spoke of experiencing “a big family” supporting one another.

“When I first arrived here it was a really tough moment for the club,” he told Liverpool’s official website on Monday.

“But everyone here has supported each other and I see here is like a big family. We are not just a team, we are people who care about each other.”

The 24-year-old is one of three new goalkeepers to arrive this summer, including Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi, in a department overseen by three new faces.

He has been vocal previously about challenging Alisson for the No. 1 spot, but stressed the desire to learn from the Brazilian as he creates his own legacy at the club.

“When I was a child I always watched some videos on YouTube of goalkeepers, and I remember some Liverpool goalkeepers as well,” Mamardashvili explained on his choice to join the club.

“I remember Jerzy Dudek and then Pepe Reina and now Alisson Becker. Liverpool has a big goalkeeper legacy and I want to try to write my own chapter in this goalkeepers’ legacy.

“What I can tell about Ali, he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now and I am so happy to work with him. I can’t wait to start to work [with] him and learn from him.”

Mamardashvili is currently wearing a temporary squad number (No. 56), like all new signings, with his official choice to be confirmed later this summer.