Harvey Elliott given pre-season return date amid transfer interest

Harvey Elliott‘s season only came to a close on the weekend but his pre-season return date for Liverpool has been pencilled in amid transfer interest.

Elliott finished his campaign on a high by winning the U21 European Championship with England as the Player of the Tournament, a much-needed boost after playing just 826 minutes last season.

After 477 minutes for the Young Lions, he is now free to enjoy his summer holidays amid the constant speculation over his future.

Brighton, West Ham and RB Leipzig have been named among the interested clubs, with the Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting Liverpool want “a fee in excess of £40 million plus a buy-back option, or above £50 million without one.”

Whether that is achievable in the run-up to pre-season remains to be seen, but the 22-year-old has been given until July 20 to enjoy his summer break before reporting back to the club.

Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures • Preston (Deepdale) – July 13

• AC Milan (Hong Kong) – July 26

• Yokohama FM (Japan) – July 30

• Athletic Club (Anfield double-header) – August 4

• Crystal Palace (Wembley) – August 10

It is just in time for the trip to Asia as part of the pre-season stops in Hong Kong and Japan, which Tyler Morton could also be a part of if his exit has yet to be agreed.

The majority of Arne Slot‘s first-team squad will report back to the AXA Training Centre by July 8, seven weeks after the title-winning season came to an end.

Liverpool have six pre-season games confirmed in three different countries, which concludes with the Community Shield meeting with Crystal Palace a week before the new league season.

Whether Elliott plays a role this summer remains to be seen, but the 22-year-old has made it no secret that he does not want to waste his career by sitting on the bench.

“I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m gonna be 23 next season, and I don’t really want to be wasting years in my career because it’s a short career, you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he said.

“It could still be difficult, nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, and the team I support them as well.

“But, as I said, most importantly it’s just about what’s best for my career and I just need to make that decision.”

Liverpool paid £4.3 million to Fulham for Elliott after a tribunal finally decided a fee in 2021 – the youngster has since gone on to play 143 times for his boyhood club.