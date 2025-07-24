Harvey Elliott is yet to determine whether he will be a Liverpool player beyond the end of the transfer window, but admitted he “needs to be selfish” in deciding.

Elliott is subject of interest from a number of clubs having only played a minor role in Liverpool’s outstanding debut campaign under Arne Slot.

West Ham, Brighton and RB Leipzig are among the sides considering moves, while it has been reported that the club will seek a fee of £50 million – or £40 million with a buy-back clause – if they are to sell.

But much will depend on Elliott’s conversations with Arne Slot and the club’s hierarchy, telling The Anfield Wrap that he is still to learn whether new arrivals such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike “block the path.”

“If I had it my way, I would be here for the rest of my career, it’s as simple as that. I love everything about the club,” he insisted.

“But at the same time, I kind of need to be selfish with myself and see what’s best for me.

“I have big ambitions, I want to get in the World Cup [squad], keep being successful as a player.

“I think it’s still something I need to review, I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation.

“Obviously we have many new players that have come in, so whether it blocks the path for me, I’m not sure.

“It’s something for me to decide and have a look at. As I said, just review the situation.

“But my main focus is here. At the moment I’m here for the season, that’s as far as I’m aware, unless anything changes.

“We have a busy pre-season, it’s nonstop, I just need to make sure I focus on that and just be ready for anything.”

It seems highly likely that not only will Elliott’s opportunities be reduced further due to Liverpool’s summer signings, but also that he will be moved on before September 1.

Though it is clearly a difficult situation for the midfielder, who would need to leave his boyhood club in search of a key role if he is to earn a place in England’s World Cup squad, he speaks with a sense of pragmatism.

If Liverpool had not progressed as rapidly as they have – finding themselves in a position where they could feasibly still add Alexander Isak to their ranks – perhaps Elliott would have more of a chance.

But Slot appears to have made his prospects clear in a season that saw him start only six of his 28 appearances.