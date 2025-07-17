Harvey Elliott is due to return to pre-season with Liverpool next week, but the 22-year-old has kept up his fitness with one-to-one sessions this week.

After helping England win the U21 Euros last month as Player of the Tournament, Elliott was granted a late return to pre-season training.

Both he and midfielder Tyler Morton are slated to rejoin the squad shortly before the flight to Asia on Monday and could be involved in friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos.

While every precaution will be taken with the pair knowing they are behind the majority of the squad in terms of preparations for 2025/26, Arne Slot will be assured over their sharpness.

Elliott has been working with shooting specialist Scott Chickelday in London this week while Morton trained with coach Wade Muscart in Runcorn.



* Images via @wm_football_coaching (Instagram)

It is not the first time Elliott has worked with Chickelday, and in fact their relationship goes back to the midfielder’s time in the academy at QPR.

They have maintained contact since and Liverpool’s No. 19 has linked up with his former youth coach frequently during off-season breaks.

While there will be no concerns over the shape either Elliott or Morton arrive back at Liverpool in, there are no guarantees either will stay with the club this summer.

West Ham are credited with an interest in both players and are reported to be pushing ahead with a move for Elliott at the very least.

Morton is considered almost certain to leave after barely featuring under Slot last season, having been denied a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and then seeing shoulder surgery rule out a mid-season switch.

Along with West Ham, the 22-year-old can count SC Braga, Ajax and Club Brugge among his suitors on the continent.

Liverpool had hoped to bring in £20 million if they were to sell Morton, while Elliott is valued at around £50 million.

The club could however agree a deal for Elliott at a lower price of £40 million if a buy-back clause is included as part of the terms.

Slot’s squad have continued to work at the AXA Training Centre this week but will fly to Asia on Monday, before their meetings with AC Milan in Hong Kong (July 26) and Yokohama FM in Japan (July 30).

Elliott is facing even fiercer competition for his place in the squad heading into next season following the £116 million signing of natural No. 10 Florian Wirtz.