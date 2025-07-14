Harvey Elliott transfer “optimism” – club want him and Tyler Morton

Harvey Elliott is attracting more interest ahead of a possible summer move, with West Ham “optimistic” they can seal a deal as they chase two Liverpool players.

Elliott is yet to return to pre-season training after winning the U21 Euros with England, and there are doubts he will even play again for Liverpool.

That comes with the midfielder admitting he will consider his future after a bit-part role in Arne Slot‘s debut campaign, and clubs across Europe have registered their interest.

Brighton and RB Leipzig are among the sides weighing up a move, while the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg has now reported on West Ham‘s pursuit.

There is said to be “optimism” that a deal can be done, and though they are “yet to submit a bid,” Steinberg explains that “preparations for a move are being conducted.”

West Ham have funds to sanction the transfer following Mohammed Kudus’ £55 million move to Tottenham last week and Elliott would effectively serve as his replacement.

He is not the only Liverpool player attracting interest from the London Stadium, with it noted that West Ham are “also considering” Tyler Morton.

Morton finds himself in the same situation as Elliott as he takes in downtime following the U21s Euros, though his chances of leaving are more concrete.

The 22-year-old only made five appearances for the first team last season, clocking 261 minutes on the pitch, and SC Braga, Ajax and Club Brugge have also added him to their shortlist.

Last summer Liverpool were seeking around £20 million for Morton, while Elliott is valued at upwards of £50 million.

Earlier this month, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that Liverpool would be willing to sell their No. 19 for around £40 million if the deal included a buy-back clause.

Why Liverpool would want a buy-back clause

A similar approach was taken with Jarell Quansah‘s £35 million move to Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga club only able to strike a deal as they agreed a buy-back clause worth around £52 million.

Such an agreement insures Liverpool to a point as they could feasibly either re-sign a player and add them back to the squad or sell them on again for a profit.

When it comes to Elliott there is a real debate over whether he should be sold in the first place, such is his value to the side – even as a substitute.

Much will depend on whether he pushes for the exit or not, as if he does he may find more opportunities available at West Ham.