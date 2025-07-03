➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) and manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Heartbroken” Jurgen Klopp writes tribute for “great friend” Diogo Jota

“Heartbroken” former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is struggling to comprehend the death of Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday.

Klopp, for whom his Christian faith has played a big part in his life, wrote on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father!”

Klopp, who signed Jota from Wolves in 2020, added: “We will miss you so much!

“All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them!

“Rest in peace – Love J.”

DIOGO JOTA, 1996-2025

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Born: December 9, 1996
Birthplace: Porto, Portugal
Clubs: Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto (loan), Wolves, Liverpool

Liverpool appearances: 182
Liverpool debut: vs. Lincoln, Sept. 24, 2020
Honours: League Cup 2022, FA Cup 2022, Premier League 2025

