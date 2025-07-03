“Heartbroken” former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is struggling to comprehend the death of Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday.

Klopp, for whom his Christian faith has played a big part in his life, wrote on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father!”

Klopp, who signed Jota from Wolves in 2020, added: “We will miss you so much!

“All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them!

“Rest in peace – Love J.”

DIOGO JOTA, 1996-2025 Born: December 9, 1996

Birthplace: Porto, Portugal

Clubs: Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto (loan), Wolves, Liverpool Liverpool appearances: 182

Liverpool debut: vs. Lincoln, Sept. 24, 2020

Honours: League Cup 2022, FA Cup 2022, Premier League 2025 Instagram

