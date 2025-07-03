“Heartbroken” former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is struggling to comprehend the death of Diogo Jota.
The 28-year-old died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday.
Klopp, for whom his Christian faith has played a big part in his life, wrote on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!
“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father!”
Klopp, who signed Jota from Wolves in 2020, added: “We will miss you so much!
“All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them!
“Rest in peace – Love J.”
DIOGO JOTA, 1996-2025
Born: December 9, 1996
Birthplace: Porto, Portugal
Clubs: Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto (loan), Wolves, Liverpool
Liverpool appearances: 182
Liverpool debut: vs. Lincoln, Sept. 24, 2020
Honours: League Cup 2022, FA Cup 2022, Premier League 2025
