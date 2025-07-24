➔ SUPPORT US
Hugo Ekitike meets new Liverpool teammates and Arne Slot for first time

A 29-man squad were put through their paces in front of 25,000-plus Liverpool fans in Hong Kong, though Hugo Ekitike‘s arrival after the session finished took the headlines.

Liverpool took their pre-season preparations to a humid Hong Kong earlier this week, with players fulfilling commercial duties alongside training for the upcoming season.

New signing Ekitike did not partake in the open session but was at the stadium after arriving on Thursday following his official unveiling on Wednesday evening.

At the end of the hour-and-a-half session, he made his way onto the pitch to greet Arne Slot, the coaches and his new teammates for the first time – much to the delight of the crowd.

The Frenchman was warmly welcomed, with Virgil van Dijk and countryman Ibrahima Konate quick to have a word as the team made their way around the pitch to applaud the thousands of fans who watched on.

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's new signing Hugo Ekitike with French international compatriot Ibrahima Konaté during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's xxxx during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's new signing Hugo Ekitike (R) meets his new team-mates during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's new signing Hugo Ekitike (R) meets his new team-mate Luis Díaz during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds’ travelling party now includes 30 players, though Alexis Mac Allister was still absent from full team training as he continues to build up his fitness – he was inside the stadium but did not take part.

The Argentine is, therefore, very unlikely to feature against AC Milan on Saturday, though fans will expect to get their first sighting of Florian Wirtz at the Kai Tak Stadium.

The German drew plenty of audible reactions from the 25,000-plus crowd as the squad first played six-on-seven games before switching to 11 vs. 12, where the latter has two goalkeepers.

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (C) chats with former player Lucas Levia (R) during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's new signings Florian Wirtz (L) and Jeremie Frimpong during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (L) and Florian Wirtz during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (L) and Ibrahima Konaté during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Darwin Nunez bundled into Alisson on one occasion, leaving the Brazilian a little sore, but he finished the session with little concern.

Although the roof was closed and the air conditioning on, only the goalkeepers braved wearing long shirts and pants – even Van Dijk was in a singlet, and we know how rare that is!

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a competitive session from the 29 players involved, who will have enjoyed the reprieve of the air conditioning after training outdoors in the hot and humid Hong Kong climate over the last few days.

Liverpool will face AC Milan on Saturday, 12.30pm (BST), before making their second and final stop in Japan.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

HONG KONG - Thursday, July 24, 2025: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (L) is challenged by Joe Gomez during a training session at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 pre-season tournament, on Day Four of the club's Asia Tour. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Stephenson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Ngumoha

