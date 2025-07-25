Hugo Ekitike believes his versatility can be an asset to Arne Slot‘s attacking line, with Liverpool’s newest signing happy to “play also with another striker.”

Ekitike joins Liverpool as the first specialist attacking signing of the summer, but is unlikely to be the last brought in.

With interest in a British record deal for Alexander Isak and the potential for another addition out wide, the £79 million striker could face competition for a starting spot.

But speaking upon his official unveiling at Liverpool’s pre-season camp in Hong Kong, the 23-year-old said he is happy to play in any role.

“I mean, I do what the coach asks me to do, but yeah, I like to do everything,” Ekitike told the club’s official website.

“I can’t define myself only as a striker [who likes] to finish: I like to play, I like to be in the game, in the collective part of play [and] create also.

“So, I can do both – I can play alone and I like to play also with another striker and I think that’s what makes me versatile, but you know now in this football you need to adapt.”

Ekitike has joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt, and This Is Anfield understands the club will pay a guaranteed £69 million with a further £10 million in add-ons.

It is a significant sum – currently the third-most the club have ever paid for a player – and that should come with a crucial role in Slot’s squad.

While at Frankfurt he would often play in a two-man attack alongside now-Man City forward Omar Marmoush, and his ability to drop deep and build attacks as well as finishing moves with runs off the shoulder made him a devastating outlet.

Those qualities could lend themselves to either a lone striker role or one working off another centre-forward – say, Isak if he does arrive from Newcastle.

For the Frenchman, the motivation to join Liverpool came from his conversations with Slot, who convinced him Anfield was the right place for him as the Reds push for more silverware.

“We had a very good first discussion together,” Ekitike said.

“Obviously the coach is very human so we could talk not only about football [but] about everything.

“I find him very interesting and I was very pleased to see what I can do with him because I think he is a really nice guy and I can still improve and progress with him.

“So, yeah, he is a really good coach and good person first, so that’s why he made me want to come here.”

He added: “When you see a coach that can make and improve players, you know you want to be with him and progress because you know he can make you go to the next step.

“And if you want to go higher I think it’s the right choice to do.”