Hugo Ekitike has seen a deal worth up to £79 million agreed for his transfer to Liverpool, with the forward to fly in for his medical on Tuesday.

Liverpool have landed their seventh signing of the summer after striking an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt, which This Is Anfield understands is worth £69 million up front.

There are a further £10 million in add-ons to take the deal up to £79 million, with that fee only achievable with success for both the player and club.

A six-year deal will be signed by the Frenchman, who is expected to arrive in Liverpool on Tuesday to undergo his medical, as per reporters including David Lynch and Lewis Steele.

Once the formalities of the deal have been concluded, including media duties, the plan is to then see the 23-year-old fly out to meet his new teammates on their pre-season tour.

• READ: 15 photos as Liverpool squad arrives and greets Hong Kong fans

An official announcement, therefore, could come late on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Arne Slot and his 29-man squad landed in Hong Kong on Monday ahead of their friendly against AC Milan on Saturday, which precedes a trip to Japan to face Yokohama.

The first fixture will likely come too soon for supporters to get their first glimpse at their new forward, with his first outing expected to come next week.

With Eintracht Frankfurt readying themselves for a pre-season trip to the US, Ekitike will be saying his farewells on Monday before packing up for the move to Liverpool.

He joins Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pesci, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman as a new arrival at the club this summer.

As with all new additions, he will be handed a temporary number before they are confirmed later in the summer.

Liverpool’s impressive summer business will not conclude with Ekitike, as a new centre-back is on the agenda in addition to another forward should Luis Diaz depart.