Hugo Ekitike has already agreed personal terms over a transfer to Liverpool, but the striker is set to feature for Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly on Saturday.

Ekitike will join Liverpool on a six-year contract, taking him to 2031, if the club push ahead with a deal that would represent their second-biggest outlay of the summer.

It was claimed that both sides were hoping to reach an agreement as soon as possible, with Frankfurt understood to be pushing for completion by Friday.

But the process is ongoing and, as it stands, Ekitike will play for his current club in their opening friendly of pre-season against FSV Frankfurt on Saturday evening.

That is according to German publication kicker, who write that Frankfurt fans could “get one last chance” to see their No. 11 in action “before he packs his bags and boards the plane.”

The friendly kicks off at 5pm UK time and if Ekitike is involved it would suggest a transfer is not imminent – as it would risk injury before he undergoes any medical checks.

It is maintained that “that could change at any time if an agreement emerges” but there seem to remain doubts as Liverpool are “not closing the doors” on Alexander Isak.

Frankfurt will fly to the United States on Tuesday ahead of friendlies against Aston Villa, Louisville City and Philadelphia Union.

Ekitike could still join his teammates on that flight, but with Liverpool travelling for their own pre-season tour the day previous it stands to reason that a decision will be made by Sunday at the latest.

Frankfurt value their striker at between €90 million (£78m) and €100 million (£86.7m) with the latter matching a release clause in his contract.

Whether Liverpool will be willing to meet their asking price remains to be seen, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting that “the club’s proposed package is in excess of €80 million (£69.2m).”

The club have already proved they are ready to spend big on the right players this summer, having broken the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz for £116 million.

A further £100 million has been spent on Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi, with a deal for their new No. 9 almost certainly taking their overall spend above £300 million.

There are also plans to sign a centre-back, with Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi the prime candidate, and likely another forward as both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez attract interest.