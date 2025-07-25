Hugo Ekitike has now taken in his first training session as a Liverpool player on Friday, having been given a warm welcome by fans in Hong Kong the day before.

Ekitike officially signed on Wednesday evening before immediately boarding a flight to Hong Kong to join his new teammates on their pre-season tour.

He then met the squad on the pitch during their open training at the Kai Tak Sports Park on Thursday, with 25,000 supporters in attendance.

Though he did not join the session that day, Ekitike was then involved as Liverpool continued their preparations on Friday morning.

The French striker and the rest of the squad warmed up in the gym before heading out onto the pitch, with the Reds again using the facilities at the Kai Tak Sports Park.

It is the same venue where they will face AC Milan in the first of two friendlies on tour on Saturday, with their second coming against J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan next week.

Liverpool enjoyed another spirited session in an air-conditioned stadium despite the Far East heat, with Ekitike involved in ball work including finishing drills.

He was also put through initial fitness checks by lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters as Liverpool gauge his levels before throwing him into the deep end.

Arne Slot will look to get his latest signing – who will temporarily wear the No. 54 shirt – up to speed as quickly as possible.

However it remains to be seen if he will be included against AC Milan on Saturday, having likely only taken in two training sessions beforehand.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are still available as options in the centre-forward role while Slot also has Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Ben Doak and Rio Ngumoha for the forward line.

But given his expected importance to the side the head coach will no doubt be eager to see how Ekitike fits into the current setup.

With Nunez and Diaz both slated to leave this summer amid interest from Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich respectively, Ekitike could be the main focus as Slot works through these upcoming friendlies.

Liverpool are also reported to be preparing an official approach for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak after he made clear his desire to leave.

It is unclear how both Isak and Ekitike would fit into the same side, if that is the plan, though Slot could feasibly trial a two-striker system at some stage this pre-season.

