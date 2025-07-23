Hugo Ekitike is officially a Liverpool player after the club confirmed the signing of the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who will now meet up with the squad in Hong Kong.

Liverpool agreed a deal worth up to £79 million with Frankfurt for the Frenchman, inclusive of £10 million in add-ons – making him the third-most expensive player in club history.

Ekitike travelled to London on Tuesday to complete his medical and sign a six-year contract, with the 23-year-old now set to join his new teammates on their pre-season tour.

£69m up front agreed with Frankfurt, rising to £79m with add-ons

Contract with Liverpool until 2031

Scored 22 goals and assisted 12 across all competitions in 2024/25

His signing is yet another statement from Liverpool, and he arrives as the seventh new addition this summer after the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Hugo Ekitike Born: June 20, 2002 (Age 23)

Birthplace: Reims, France

Former clubs: Reims, PSG, Eintracht Frankfurt

Height: 6’3″

Foot: Right

Social Media: Instagram

Ekitike’s arrival signals the likely departure of Darwin Nunez, who has interest from Saudi Arabia after Napoli pulled out of a deal, as Arne Slot continues to stamp his mark on the squad he inherited.

The Frenchman will take on an important role as Liverpool’s central striker on and off the ball, the latter being a non-negotiable quality under Slot.

The player turned down Newcastle and Man United to sign for Liverpool, with Ekitike convinced by Slot’s plans for his integration into the side – also a known key factor for Wirtz.

Interest remains in Alexander Isak, but Ekitike represents an exciting and developing young forward who is statistically similar to the Newcastle man.

As with all new signings this summer, he will wear a temporary squad number before his official choice is confirmed in the weeks to come.

Liverpool’s deals for Ekitike, Kerkez, Frimpong, Wirtz, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman bring their combined spending this summer to £295 million, with more signings to come.

Ekitike will now fly to join the squad in Asia as they prepare to meet AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday before travelling to Japan to face Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday.

