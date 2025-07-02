Jarell Quansah has bid farewell to Liverpool after 17 years at the club, penning a touching message to supporters, his teammates and coaches after signing for Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah joined Liverpool’s academy as a five-year-old and went on to make 58 appearances and score three goals for the club he “dreamed” of representing.

A change in scenery now beckons, though, with the Bundesliga awaiting the 22-year-old. With his exit now confirmed, he has penned a classy message to all who played a role throughout his journey.

His message reads: “From the moment I walked through the doors of the Academy at 5 years old, I dreamed of one day wearing the Liverpool shirt at Anfield. 17 years later, I can now say I have lived that dream.

“To my teammates, thank you for welcoming me, pushing me, and believing in me. I’ve learned so much from sharing the pitch and dressing room with such amazing people and will never forget the incredible memories we’ve had.

“To the staff, the coaches, and everyone behind the scenes, your belief and dedication have always been a constant source of motivation. You have helped me grow not only as a footballer, but as a person as well.

“And to the fans, your support has always been unmatched. Whether at Anfield or away from home, hearing you sing never failed to inspire me. I will carry that with me wherever I go.

“Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s not just a club — it’s a family! This is goodbye for now, but I’ll always be watching — once a Red, always a Red.

“Jarell.”

A classy farewell from the academy graduate.

Third academy departure this summer

Quansah is Liverpool’s fourth sale of the summer, moving in a £35 million deal that contains a buy-back clause for the club, active from 2027 for €60 million (£51.6m).

He is the third academy graduate to make an exit following Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher, with more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw Quansah’s breakout season in 2023/24 before a testing period under new head coach Arne Slot, which has prompted his exit as the Dutchman now moulds the squad in his image.

The 22-year-old has a promising future ahead and departs as a League Cup and Premier League winner, and Leverkusen have shown plenty of confidence in him as their most expensive signing ever.