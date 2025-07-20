Real Madrid may be pushing to sign Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, but the Reds have now made their stance clear.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Anfield next summer, leading to fears that Liverpool could again face a Trent Alexander-Arnold situation.

Madrid have been continually linked with a move for Konate, with journalist Fabrizio Romano saying they are “working on a deal” to sign him.

Now, L’Equipe report that Liverpool are not interested in entertaining the idea of selling Konate this summer.

It is claimed that they will not walk away from contract negotiations amid Madrid’s continued interest, as they look to tie him down to an extension.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is aware of Konate’s contract demands, with the Frenchman no doubt wanting an improvement on his £80,000-a-week wages, reportedly eyeing £200,000 per week instead.

Konate a key player for Liverpool to tie down

Konate has to be considered a vital player for Liverpool, having started 30 Premier League games en route to the title last season, suggesting he has overcome previous fitness issues.

Losing him to Madrid this summer would be a major blow, or on a free transfer in 2026, so the Reds must give him the contract that he deserves.

Konate himself hasn’t hinted at wanting to leave Liverpool, though, sending a message to the supporters on social media at the end of last season.

“What a season! Thank you to all the fans for the love and support this year. You’ve been amazing from start to finish,” Konate wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been a great season for me and for the club, so many special moments, and of course winning our 20th Premier League title… unforgettable!

“Now it’s time to rest, enjoy the holidays, and come back even stronger (and you the fans because we’ll need your energy and voice as well).

“Next season, we go again! #YNWA”

The lure of Madrid is understandable, but hopefully, Konate sees something special being built at Liverpool, wanting to be the next leader of the defence after Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds won’t want the same contract soap opera that happened with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah last season.