Ibrahima Konate is yet to agree a new contract with Liverpool, and amid the uncertainty over his future the Spanish press are pushing a move to Real Madrid.

Konate’s current deal expires in 2026 and despite ongoing talks with Liverpool no breakthrough has been reached as of yet.

That raises the concern over a free transfer next summer, with Real Madrid his chief suitors following their successful pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While there has been little in the way of updates from Merseyside sources, Konate’s potential move to the Bernabeu has taken a heavy focus in Spain.

MARCA claimed on Saturday that the Frenchman “has already told the club’s directors that he hasn’t ruled out the option of leaving this summer, as long as his possible destination is Real Madrid.”

Their report added that Liverpool “want to cash in” amid the expectation that “they are facing a repeat of what happened with Alexander-Arnold.”

Konate to ‘do an Alexander-Arnold’

It is even suggested that Konate is “willing to wait and do an Alexander-Arnold” which has led Liverpool to identify a replacement this summer, however “it doesn’t seem easy to find a player of his level.”

Per Sport Witness, Monday’s edition of Madrid-based sports newspaper AS claims that Konate has been valued at €50 million (£43.3m) with Real only prepared to offer €20 million (£17.3m) to €25 million (£21.7m).

If their asking price is not met, AS report, Liverpool would be willing to hold onto their No. 5 as they did with Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Journalist Lucas Navarrete has corroborated on X that the belief from Madrid is Liverpool could sell for the right price, but are “willing to be patient.”

Not all of these claims should be considered fact, as it is well known that the Spanish press will push a narrative that suits Real even if it is detached from reality.

But these ongoing reports at least suggest that interest in Konate is not only real but could be accelerated if the opportunity presents itself.

Xabi Alonso is claimed to have grown frustrated with his centre-back options during the Club World Cup and the 26-year-old would clearly be the ideal addition.

For their part, Liverpool should not give up their attempts to tie Konate down to a new long-term deal, as he has shown since his move from RB Leipzig that he is becoming a world-class defender.

Widely reported interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi may be telling, though, with the 25-year-old also into the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park and a viable alternative to Konate.

But Liverpool will be acutely aware of weakening their centre-back ranks having already sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer.