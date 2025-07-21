James McConnell’s pre-season tour absence explained as clubs circle

James McConnell was excluded from Liverpool’s 29-man pre-season squad ahead of a decisive summer that has seen Championship and German clubs circle for his signature.

McConnell was a member of Arne Slot‘s first team last season and made four appearances, building on from his breakout year in Jurgen Klopp‘s final campaign at Anfield.

The 20-year-old, however, was sidelined late in the title-winning season with a lower leg injury, seen wearing a protective boot on his right leg during the trophy celebrations in May.

He has not been involved in pre-season to date, and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele has explained on X that a minor injury has kept him out of the tour of Asia.

It was decided that the long flight and jet lag “could exacerbate” his injury, and thus it was decided he was best to stay on Merseyside.

A similar decision was made for Jayden Danns. This Is Anfield understands his absence from the squad was as a precaution and he will instead focus on building his fitness at the AXA.

Steele adds that McConnell is also “close” to signing a new long-term deal with Liverpool ahead of a potential loan move for the upcoming season.

Championship clubs Ipswich, West Brom and Derby have been credited with interest, as well as teams in Germany.

A squad role would await the 20-year-old if he was to stay at Anfield, which could be influenced by the futures of others, including Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton.

The trio have all attracted interest for permanent moves this summer, and thus McConnell would be best-suited to pick up from where he left off last season if those transfers do eventuate.

Talks will be ongoing between the player and the club, with the value of a loan to be determined by the deals presented.