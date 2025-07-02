Jarell Quansah‘s Liverpool exit has been officially confirmed, with the 22-year-old leaving for Bayer Leverkusen to become their most expensive signing ever.

After nearly 17 years at Liverpool and 58 first-team appearances, Quansah’s permanent departure to Leverkusen has been announced, with the Bundesliga club paying up to £35 million for the centre-back.

The fee will be comprised of an initial £30 million, with up to £5 million in add-ons. Sources in Germany have disputed the initial fee, however, claiming that it is instead about €30 million (£25.7m) with the remainder made up of bonus payments.

Quansah departs after 58 appearances

£30m initial fee, £5m in potential add ons

Buy back clause, active from 2027, of €60m

While it is disappointing to see a promising academy graduate leave, Liverpool have included a buy-back clause that will be set at over £51.4m, according to BILD.

Given Quansah’s obvious potential showcased during the 2023/24 season, it is a shame for the defender that he leaves the club he has played for since he was five years old.

JARELL QUANSAH’S LIVERPOOL CAREER Debut: vs. Newcastle; Aug 27, 2023

Appearances: 58 (All competitions)

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Honours: League Cup 2022, 2024, Premier League 2024/25

However, across the campaign just gone, he started just four league matches and it was obvious that Arne Slot didn’t deem him yet good enough to be a regular starter in the Premier League.

While there remains the possibility of him returning to Anfield in the future, Quansah ends his Liverpool career with two trophies, the 2024 League Cup and the 2025 Premier League.

Now, the Reds should accelerate their search for a replacement, with Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi the most likely centre-back candidate.

At the moment, Crystal Palace are holding out for a fee of about £45 million, a larger sum than what Liverpool are currently willing to pay.

At one point, supporters thought Quansah could have been the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, clearly boasting attributes that make him an attractive proposition.

The young defender is now unlikely to ever take on that mantle, at £35 million, the Warrington-born defender becomes Leverkusen’s most expensive signing ever, beating the £28 million they paid for Kerem Demirbay in 2019.

That fee is indicative of a player who has the capability of fulfilling an excellent career.

Good luck, Jarell!

