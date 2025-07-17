Jayden Danns is set to be given a chance to prove himself in pre-season before any decision is made on a move away from Liverpool amid loan interest.

Danns spent much of last season sidelined through injury, with ongoing back issues keeping him off the pitch entirely during a loan spell at Sunderland.

Despite the two clubs agreeing a deal for the 19-year-old for the second half of the campaign, he instead stayed at the AXA Training Centre undergoing treatment.

But This Is Anfield understands Danns is now fully fit and has been involved in every session since joining Liverpool’s first team for the start of pre-season.

He was not involved in the opening friendly of the summer against Preston but was simply rested as with many others.

The plan is for the striker to travel with the squad for the pre-season tour of Asia, with Arne Slot and his players flying out on Monday.

He can then be involved in friendlies against AC Milan in Hong Kong (July 26) and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan (July 30) along with regular training.

Liverpool will make a decision on his role for the upcoming campaign either upon their return to the Merseyside or the conclusion of pre-season.

After the tour of Asia the Reds will face Spanish side Athletic Club in back-to-back friendlies on the evening of August 4.

They will then face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on August 10, just days before their Premier League title defence begins at home to Bournemouth.

Sunderland are reported to be interested in renewing their deal to take Danns on loan for 2025/26, though there will be no guarantees of a regular starting spot following their promotion to the top flight.

If made available there will be no shortage of interest in a youngster who has already scored three times for Liverpool’s first team.

There will be further enquiries from the Championship and he is likely to also attract offers from elsewhere in Europe, such is the strong reputation he has earned since his debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2024.

Danns is a popular figure within the Liverpool squad, as well as in the academy, and he could feasibly take a backup role heading into the new season.

Liverpool are expecting significant changes to their No. 9 ranks this summer, with a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in the works while Darwin Nunez heads for the exit.