Jeremie Frimpong was the first signing of Liverpool’s busy summer so far and as such his quality may go under the radar. So what can the new right-back provide?

With the help of our partners at FotMob, we look at what Jeremie Frimpong can offer to Liverpool.

Goals and assists

Frimpong’s data is naturally skewed as he largely played as an attacking wing-back under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, but he did so for good reason.

He scored five goals and assisted a further six in 33 games in last season’s Bundesliga, with striker Patrick Schick (22) and fellow Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz (23) the only Leverkusen players with more goal involvements.

No full-back managed more shots on target than Frimpong (16), who also ranked in the top five percent for overall shots (34).

Frimpong created 30 chances for teammates in the Bundesliga in 2024/25.

A danger in the final third

Along with his end product, Frimpong has proved a constant threat to opposition defenders in the final third, averaging:

0.97 successful dribbles per 90 minutes (top 14 percent)

4.53 touches in the opponent’s box per 90 (top one percent)

1.2 fouls won per 90 (top 13 percent)

Not only is the 24-year-old willing to drive at his marker time and time again, but he more often than not gets the better of them – even if it comes with a reputation as a foul magnet.

Will he be exploited in defence?

Concerns over Frimpong’s defensive ability are thought to be misplaced, with sources close to the Dutchman telling This Is Anfield he views himself as a natural right-back.

In fact, in last season’s Bundesliga he won 75.8 percent of his tackles, which places him in the top 10 percent of players in his position.

Frimpong won possession the final third 0.81 times per 90, ranking him among the top one percent of full-backs, and was dribbled past 0.5 times per 90 to be in the top 23 percent.

Where Frimpong will fit in

The expectation within Frimpong’s camp is that he will arrive as competition for Conor Bradley in the right-back spot, with a genuine battle for the first-choice role.

While he may bring more experience and a considerable price tag having been signed for £29.5 million, there is no sense that he will simply arrive and usurp the Northern Irishman.

Intriguingly, there is a possibility that Arne Slot looks to employ their different profiles depending on the challenges Liverpool are facing.

Though Bradley is a relentless overlapping full-back he does not possess the refined attacking quality that Frimpong does yet, which could mean the latter is preferred when Liverpool need an additional threat in the final third.

He could, in that sense, become Slot’s secret weapon in attack: a player who can add to the sheer attacking force of Mohamed Salah on the right flank to overload opposition left-backs.

But the data shows that Frimpong is not a pure attacker and can clearly be trusted to hold his own in his more orthodox duties as a right-back too. He could prove a bargain.

